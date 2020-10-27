7 Pro Tips for Designing Tables and Charts in Marketing Presentations

Photo by Teemu Paananen on Unsplash

Presentations are mandatory in marketing demonstrations. And most of the time, marketers or sales representatives are using the same old designs and ideas by renewing them and reusing them that presentations get old and boring. The data and formatting done using slide creators should be influential and convincing to persuade shareholders or the company head to provide allocations to a project or to know the trends.

These presentations can be a setting stone for the company that helps make better decisions for the marketing department and the image of the enterprise. Moreover, you’re not limited to getting help with presentation design and can take advantage of the best designers in the field to come up with the latest and catchy resources at all times.

So let’s take a look at some of the best tips and tricks for providing readable and captivating presentations that are proven to seal the deal:

Take Good Care of Legends Placing

Excel presentations can’t work without legends, especially in the case of tables or charts. These presentations items are already much clustered and say too much when legends get lost in the mayhem when placed incorrectly. The right placing of denotations and legends is very crucial to the infrastructure of a captivating presentation, take a look at these tips by Hubspot for example https://blog.hubspot.com/marketing/excel-graph-tricks-list. Thus make sure that the legends on your tables or graphs don’t look out of place or too under-displayed that it’s difficult to spot them as they are essential for indicating what different colors mean.

In the case of a bar chart, it’d be better to place them at the top where they are visible first to make out the shades’ purpose. However, if it’s a pie chart placing them below would look more civil than in front of the chart. Make sure to get rid of the legend once and for all if the graph is easily comprehendible.

Do Something about Background Noise

Nobody likes background noise in presentations as they can highly distract a viewer from the main picture. For this reason, lines and unnecessary tables at the back of the charts and tables should be omitted to create clarity and make them look better. Take one look at the final draft of your presentative tables and graphs and perceive if they are easy to read or not. If you think that there is some noise, which is mostly background lines that are old school to use in tables now, make sure to get rid of them by formatting. You can get rid of lines by selecting No line options in Line Color after choosing the total of the sequences present and erase them.

Make it Easy to Perceive

Believe it or not, even the simplest charts and tables can be hard to read for some. This may be due to irregular placing of data on the presentations and unnecessary formatting. When observing bar charts or tables, chronological order matters to make things easy to understand. You can do this by lining up bars in a graph from low to high or vice versa to create uniformity. Similarly, the data present on both axis can be confusing or head tilting-ly difficult to read if placed wrong. If the data happens to be fairly long to put in one line, you can set it by moving some things around that it can become perceivable at first glance.

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Put Up the Brand Name

Presentations can be more touching and high quality when they include something that is close to the company, and that can represent something about it, like a logo. You can do a lot with Excel, and it appreciatively also allows including images to your graphs and tables. However, you need to place the brand name or logo in a high enough space so that it doesn’t interfere with the data and put it in the chart’s white area only. Match the logo colors to the chart or graph’s colors to create a charismatic presentation.

Spruce Up the Chart Title

A chart title is used to explain the presentation topic even if it is repeated several times, orally by the presenter. It is important always to add a title so that a pie or bar chart is self-explanatory and intuitive to anyone entering the room late. Also, make sure that in the stress of creating shorter titles, don’t create something that is ununderstandable and only displays half of what is presented in the chart. Make a catchy title that impresses the onlookers and also make sure to supply the source of information.

Choose the Right Kind of Chart and Graph

One of the main headaches for people preparing presentations is the choice of charts and graphs that can be quite extensive in Excel. Choosing the right kind of display for your meeting content can be a skill in itself. This is necessary so that all your data is clearly viewed and understood using the type of diagram. Pie charts are good when you have to show statistics of an area or multiple data. However, bar charts are best when used for presenting single data.

Keep Safe from Unnecessary Styling

While there are a huge number of themes and styling options in Excel, making your presentation out of this world should not go to an extreme level. Sure, you should try different themes and keep away from repeating the same old style for every presentation to bring in innovation. However, over-the-top styling won’t be needed every time. Styling options like 3D charts, moving images, etc. can either be unperceivable or slow down the presentation by creating awkward glitches. So, it’d help to weigh your formatting choices and try different designs before landing on one that can truly convey the message.

Manage Axis Labels

With bar or line charts, the axes are used to display and denote the diagrams and should be crystal clear to perceive. However, it is not the case many times, and half of the audience isn’t able to understand presentations and just nod with the crowd. Make sure to adjust the numbering in the y-axis to be in a maximum of two digits and one letter to define the amount, like m for million, and so on. Adjust the x-axis to provide clear intuition and use fewer words below each bar.

Royce Calvin Royce is as passionate about Internet Marketing as he is with his ever-present cup of Starbucks coffee.

