Clients on Demand: Does It Deserve the Hype? An Honest Review

Founded by CEO Russ Ruffino, Clients on Demand (Clients on Demand) was named the 186th fastest-growing company in America in 2017 by Inc. magazine. In short, Clients on Demand’s mission is to help its students scale their businesses by teaching them proven marketing strategies along with the mindset required to succeed in today’s marketplace.

However, it’s not the first time a company has boasted such claims, only to fail to deliver the goods when crunch time arrives. So this begs the question, does Clients on Demand actually work, and do they deserve the accolades they’re receiving?

Well, if one thing’s for sure, it seems like they know how to get a consistent stream of new clients through the door. However, as Ruffino quite rightly points out himself, there’s far more to a successful business than good marketing techniques.

With that in mind, here’s what some of their students have to say about the course as they share their key takeaways from the program

Clients on Demand focuses on finding the RIGHT clients

No matter what business you’re in, you need clients to succeed. Although, it’s not just about taking any client you can get your hands on. You must find the RIGHT client for YOUR business, and that’s where so many ‘marketing’ companies seem to fail.

They give you tactics that bring in a ton of leads, only to find out later down the line they weren’t a good fit for your business. This leaves the client with a bad experience and is a waste of time and resources for your business. Simply put, The type of client that you bring into your business makes all the difference to your bottom line.

Clients on Demand highlight the importance of finding clients “who are thrilled to work with you. Who understands that you’re unique and different from anyone else in the marketplace. Who show up coachable, decisive, and resourceful. Who does the work, gets the results, and makes you look like a rock star.”

Phillip Attar:

“The BEST system in the world for me. While btw I only work three days a week, get to travel, bought a new truck that I’m turning into a full-time camper vehicle to travel nomadically, and work remotely, all while serving my ideal clients with love and purpose.”

Lauren N. Sellers and Wendy Nolan-Sellers:

“Client results are outstanding! Three clients got and/or completed projects they thought were beyond their reach at the outset of working with us! We got tears of gratitude.”

Coaches who teach the technicals, and the mindset

In some cases, it’s important to accept the simple fact that if you want to land new clients, it may require completely changing your mindset around how you conduct your business, how you view your clients, and maybe even the very purpose of why you are in business in the first place.

After all, you can only “fake it till you make it” for so long until the true colors of your business begin to shine through. This is one of the messages the Clients on Demand coaches continually hammer home during their calls with their students. They help them see their obstacles from different perspectives thanks to their wealth of business experience and the wisdom they possess from their own ventures.

Mindset is almost always the difference between failure and success. Once you have the right tools in place, the only thing holding you back is yourself, and Clients on Demand mentors you on how to win those internal battles.

Lauren N. Sellers and Wendy Nolan-Sellers:

“A special thank you to Russell Ruffino, Jayne Jewell, Marc Von Musser, Lisa Toste, Jessie Torres and the entire Clients on Demand Team for the intention, energy, love, certainty, preparation, and the seamless organization and effort it took to create the kind of connection you did, especially in today’s world. Mastery.”

Cutting edge marketing strategies

These days, the marketing industry’s mantra is all about content. More content, more content, more content!

However, this approach is extremely mundane and it’s not guaranteed to bring success to your business. Ruffino admits producing vast amounts of blogs, podcasts, and videos is a proven method to build an audience, yet the difficult part is growing an income with that audience and then making it scalable.

Clients on Demand claim to bring you the tools you need to avoid the content slog by teaching you how to implement funnels that work. Some Clients on Demand members are reported to have scaled their businesses to 6 and then 7-figures using their methods.

Jessica Frank Wilkerson

“I’m feeling so grateful for my journey and every bump along the way that got me to this point where 2-3 new clients a day is just my norm, and I can take for granted a phenomenal funnel, that I’m bringing in new clients regularly, getting responses to emails and posts in my FB group leading to more calls and NONE of this existed six months ago!

“Basking in the reality of the life I’ve created on purpose because of the Clients on Demand leaders choosing to share their wisdom and offer an invaluable service.”

Final word

The feedback on Clients on Demand is overwhelmingly positive, with students reporting amazing results after implementing the marketing strategies, funnels, and mindset taught on the course.

Although it’s important to understand the results these students are experiencing are the product of their dedication to the program. The people who succeed work extremely hard and follow through with the processes until the very end.

With that said, if you’re willing to put the hours in and remain diligent throughout the course, Clients on Demand could be worth your while.

Royce Calvin Royce is as passionate about Internet Marketing as he is with his ever-present cup of Starbucks coffee.

