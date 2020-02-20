2 Things You Must Do to Attract Generation Z Customers to Your Business

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

If you want your business to remain at the forefront in the race for customers for the full duration of this decade, then you now need to start focusing your attention on Generation Z. These new kids on the block are slowly but surely leaving college, getting jobs and earning their own money. This means that, in just a few short years, they will oust the Millennials completely and lay claim to the world’s buying power.

To ensure that your products and services appeal to this generation for years to come, you need to put the advice laid out below into practice right away. Here are two things you must to do to attract Generation Z customers to your business:

Build an app using Docker containers and Kubernetes

Generation Z have their finger on the pulse of all the latest tech trends. You will be hard-pressed to find a member of this generation that hasn’t queued up at midnight to purchase the very latest iPhone release!

Phone applications are one facet of technology that Gen-Zers have a particular proclivity for. They use apps each and every day in a variety of different ways, which makes creating your very own app one of the best things that you can do to appeal to this new target audience of yours. By making an app available on the App Store and Google Play, you will draw more Gen Z eyes to your product and provide them with an opportunity to interact with your business.

When you do decide to create your own app, look to popular cloud service providers like Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, or Microsoft’s Azure to help provide the infrastructure components. One of the up-and-coming trends in app development is the use of containers and Kubernetes to build applications in the cloud. Companies like Reddit, Twitter, and Tinder are already building their applications using container and Kubernetes for faster development, deployment, and updates—giving them a strong competitive advantage.

At the same time, it’s imperative that you take Kubernetes security into consideration. This will allow you to safeguard your critical application development infrastructure and protect it from threats from hackers as well as unintentional development misconfigurations.

Photo by Harold Wijnholds on Unsplash

Work alongside social influencers

If there’s one thing Generation Z hate, it’s being inundated with pop-up ads. They don’t pay any attention to this form of advertising. In fact, they actively attempt to skip and avoid them as and when it is possible for them to do so.

If pop-up ads are a key component of your marketing strategy, then you are way off the mark when it comes to attracting Generation Z customers. The advertising avenue that you should go down instead in this instance, is social influencing. Gen Z might not like to see pop-up ads on their screens, but they’ll spend hours watching their favorite influencers advertise certain products.

If you want to forge healthy and fruitful relationships with social influencers, you must:

Give them creative control over your content and respect their judgment

Engage influencers that are impassioned by your product

Make sure that the relationship between you is mutually beneficial

Don’t get into contact with them via a generic DM or mass email

More and more members of Generation Z are now stepping into the workforce, earning their own wages and looking for businesses to bring their custom to. If you’re to position your business as an attractive option for Gen Z customers, you must put all of the above advice into practice as soon as possible.

Royce Calvin Royce is as passionate about Internet Marketing as he is with his ever-present cup of Starbucks coffee.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...