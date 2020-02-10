How to Deal with Wealthy Customers

Your clients aren’t just middle-class people. Sometimes an eCommerce store finds the big fish: wealthy people. How do you work with such a target audience, how to interest them and how can you attract these wealthy customers?

Why do you need premium customers?

You work the old-fashioned way and profit from ordinary customers, including low-income, middle-class and very poor people, because they also need to dress up and buy things. But it is more profitable to work with rich customers. Let’s explain why:

They have money. If you competently plan an advertising campaign, they will bring it to your online store;

They don’t have the time. Having made one successful purchase, they are very likely to come to you again. It’s easier than wasting time looking for a new store;

They understand because they’re in the business world. Which means it’s easier to find common ground than with other customers.

How do you sort out luxury products?

First, let’s determine what kind of business you have – an eCommerce store specializing in luxury goods, or a regular online point with products for the target audience of different capacities of payment.

In the first case, you simply do not have a choice – all products are positioned as a luxury item, you have direct access to brands-manufacturers, the best dealers and suppliers, your site is decorated in the appropriate design, the staff is educated and courteous. All purchases are brought home by courier, tried on and if anything – sent back.

But what to do if you have an ordinary eCommerce store, and you decided to dilute the range of branded goods?

First of all, you need to take care of the reputation and, perhaps, to rebrand. Imagine that you have many years of advertising under the aegis of “The cheapest prices”, you focused on the low- and medium-income people – and suddenly this turn. It is clear that your brand is known as inexpensive. So, you need to review the pricing policy, attract famous people, bloggers, and emphasize in every possible way that you expand the circle of clients. Finally, we recommend using extensions of Mageworx company to control all your goods on the site.

Then you need to establish supply channels. Be careful of luxury items sourced from wholesalers especially from China; if you do, understand that they can be fake, and then say goodbye to your reputation. Look for access to professional buyers, contact the sales department at the manufacturers and establish contacts. Keep in mind that you don’t need to switch to high-value products right away: you will lose regular customers who are used to low prices, and not the fact that you will get new ones. Replace or expand your assortment gradually: first of all, by 10-15 percent, and then see for yourself how it goes.

How to deal with rich people?

You will ask how to differentiate this audience? The answer is simple: you need to understand what target audience (TA) you count on most. This can be understood through surveys, A/B testing, constant experimentation. And now let’s consider the main points that can be applied to each group of TA.

Perfect service

If your sellers and managers don’t call the buyer back, communicate rudely, or just forget about the buyer – chase them in the neck or retrain. Perfect courtesy and absolute comfort for the client – these are your main commandments.

Comfortable site

Carefully work through the structure of the e-shop so that the customer does not waste his time understanding the menu sections. And he will not do it – the status is not the same. Also do not allow the goods to be out of stock. Especially if the site stated the product as available in stock, and in reality, the seller says that it is not and you need to wait.

Fast delivery at home

Whatever you sell – clothes, furniture, food for your client’s favorite dog – be prepared to bring these items home with home delivery. Another great option – to organize a showroom, where the guest of honor can at any convenient time and not in a hurry to see the goods, drink a cup of coffee, read catalogs. Well, and make an order, of course.

Fashion trends

In the business environment are popular status things like expensive watches or clothes of famous brands. Brands release new collections at least once a year: be in a trend and buy them, because your customers need all the most fashionable and best. This also applies to services: for example, if you have a travel agency, be aware of where the whole Beaujolais is flying this autumn, and offer these directions.

Omnipotence

Be everywhere, not just on your cozy website. The Internet is great: start groups in social networks, the channel on “YouTube”, let’s advertise in business communities, advertise on sites of popular brands, sign contracts with popular mass media. If your TA is mostly old guard, focus on proven respectable publications and channels, if young people, master social networks, messengers and YouTube. Somewhere, yes, it will.

It’s just a small part of the deal: to find these richest clients. Useful contacts, address mailings, targeted advertising, databases will help you. Do not forget about business centers, conferences, forums where you can make useful contacts and give out business cards. Good luck with promotion!

