How to Perform a Marketing SWOT Analysis

A SWOT analysis is a useful tool for any business, especially when it comes to marketing. If you’re finding that your marketing practices are far from effective, a good analysis using the SWOT method can set your business up for success in the coming months. SWOT stands for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This easy-to-use method gives you a clearer picture of what’s going right with your marketing and what’s holding you back from effectiveness. Keep reading to learn more about SWOT analysis and how to use it to improve your marketing efforts.

Identify Your Marketing Strengths

The first part of a SWOT analysis is designed to boost your confidence for the next step. Your strengths should be your first focus, as they’ll provide you with a better picture of what your marketing efforts are doing for the company. Are you great at staying in contact with customers and sending follow-up promotions? Are your promotions short, sweet, and enticing? These could all be strengths to focus on during your analysis.

Include your team in your analysis to better understand each part of the business. What does your marketing team or leadership team think the business’s strengths are when it comes to marketing? Gathering different perspectives from each part of the business is key to understanding how the business’s heart beats as a whole. You’ll also be able to identify where the team isn’t united, so you can focus on plugging the holes.

Be honest about your strengths, but don’t overinflate them too much, either. The more honest and transparent the SWOT analysis is, the better off you’ll be. Your business simply won’t benefit from a dishonest analysis!

Look at Your Weaknesses

Alright, now that you’ve sat down with your team and discovered what your marketing strengths are, it’s time to look at the weaknesses. Where do your marketing efforts fall short? Are you getting a poor response to promotions?

Is your SEO strategy outdated or ineffective? Is your marketing team divided on how to move forward? Weaknesses affect every aspect of the business, but when your marketing is weak in particular, you’re going to have trouble reaching new customers and even keeping your current customers engaged.

Ask your team a few questions during this part of the analysis:

How can we better reach new customers ?

Who is our target audience, and are we “blanket marketing”, or targeting that specific audience?

What strategies can we use to improve our marketing in the next month, quarter, and year?

These thought-provoking questions will help your team brainstorm some solutions to the weaknesses you’ve come up with. Understand that change doesn’t necessarily happen overnight, but it’s still important to set some goals for the team and the business as a whole after the SWOT analysis is complete.

What Opportunities Have Presented Themselves?

Looking at the business opportunities that stand before you can help you decide whether or not they’re right for the business. If your marketing efforts are less than effective, the opportunity to work with an SEO company may be a good fit. Businesses will often overlook good opportunities simply because of how busy things are, but you don’t want to let good ones slip by.

What Threats Do Your Marketing Efforts Face?

Is your website outdated? Is your customer service less than perfect? Is your social media a mess? Identifying immediate threats to the success of your marketing efforts is important so you can quickly strategize how to prevent further damage to the business or its reputation.

Strategize

Now that you know the why of your business’s marketing failures, it’s time to enact real change in the company. Using your SWOT analysis, you’ll need to come up with an effective strategy based on what you’ve learned.

Maybe you need to improve the way you communicate with your customers by updating your communication methods in the next few months, or you’ll need to hire an SEO expert to get your keywords ranked on Google and other search engines.

Remember that setting goals are an important part of the process, but you must include your team in those goals, or else they won’t be achieved in good time. A united team is one that can stand together and make real change and face adversity in an effective and efficient way.

SWOT For the Future

Don’t stop at just one SWOT analysis. You can perform several of these throughout the year, or anytime the business is making big changes. If you’re looking to expand, a SWOT analysis can help you identify your business’s limitations before you invest money into an expansion, and so forth.

The SWOT method is used by thousands of businesses the world over and is incredibly effective when it’s done right. Give it a try today for your business!

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...