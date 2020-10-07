As the owner of a new online store, many things may be running in your mind. How do I get visitors pouring into my online store? How do I drive targeted traffic to my store? Should I spend money to make money?



All these are essential and valid questions that must bug every entrepreneur. In case you haven’t thought of such questions, its time you start considering. Product positioning and marketing are critical components of your overall marketing strategy. Hence, in the article, we will be suggesting the top 5 ways you can market and position your Shopify store that can help you drive the targetted traffic that is likely to make a purchase.

Top 5 Ways to Market and Do Brand Positioning of your Shopify Store

1. Connect With Influencers

Influencer marketing on Instagram has become a fundamental way for store owners to connect with new audiences. When you work with the right influencers, it can be a massive boost to your brand and your sales. If you are seeling an Instagram-worthy product, get ready to start connecting with influencers who can help you market your product to the right audience. Make a list of influencers in your domain and send them an email to get started.

Who are influencers?

Influencers’ are individuals or websites with a huge following online. One tweet or Instagram post about your products can send a flood of traffic to your website and help build your initial audience. Influencers may charge a fee in return for promoting your product or service. This fee can stretch to tens of thousands of dollars for influencers with more than a million followers.



According to Neil Waller, co-founder of Shore Projects, here are the three main benefits of working with influencers-

Tap into their knowledge of a platform and what works, to create content for that platform

Access their audience

Work with them as consumers, to get their feedback and perspective on your product or service.

It is essential to find out which influencers will be the best fit for you and your business. For the same, here are key questions to consider :

Do they have a stable engagement rate? Are they a brand fit? Don’t lose sight of your goals.

2. Build an Instagram Audience

Instagram users are more involved, more active, and more receptive to brands than any other social media platform. Instagram hosts more than a million online stores on the Internet. The Instagram marketplace is also highly engaging, and the conversions are high. Hence, It is a wise decision to build and engage your Instagram audience to market your Shopify store.

The key to acquiring your organic Instagram presence is engagement with your followers. For e-commerce marketing, adding products to your Instagram posts and stories gives your followers a direct path to purchase, which is crucial for increasing your online sales.

3. Facebook Advertising/ Facebook Store

Blogging, social media, and connecting with influencers, all of these efforts take time to show results. If you want fast traffic, advertising is the remedy you’re looking for.

Facebook advertising is one tool that can help you reach your ideal customers based on what they like, their interests, and their behaviours. Running ad campaigns on Facebook can help you drive traffic from an active and engaged user base to your Shopify store. It is also ideal for generating brand awareness and targeting customers based on demographics, interests, and behaviours. The Facebook advertising platform is designed to be easy to use for those with little to no experience with digital marketing.

Apart from this, you can leverage your social media reach on Facebook to drive sales via your Shopify store. Your Facebook store can integrate directly with your Shopify store by using the “shop” tab, so you don’t have to keep a separate inventory.

The sales process gets smoother, as customers buy directly from you. You don’t need to redirect them to your website.

4. Launch a Sale on Your Store

Everyone loves a good sale. Having a sale is one of the best ways to promote your Shopify store in the short term. Sales work because it gives customers a sense of urgency, making feel left out if they miss out on a good deal

Writing an honest sales copy and ensuring a smooth checkout process are some of how you can increase the sales of your online store. It’s a great way to convert those customers who weren’t quite ready to buy from you. You can use Shopify’s advanced features to discount products in your store.

5. Shopify Blog

Did you know that companies who blog get 97% more links to their websites? Moreover, marketers who prioritize blogging are 13x more likely to have a positive ROI on their efforts.



You can use Shopify’s built-in blogging tool, to write blog posts on topics related to your product, which can be a great way to get qualified organic traffic to your site. Setting up a blog can help you build a community around your products and your brand. Useful blog posts can also become shareable on social media, which helps to spread the word about your store, attract new customers as well as connect with them an grow a brand affinity. Ultimately, you can direct them to sales.

You can start small by writing one post per week which your target audience can connect with and gradually increase your blogging capacity.

Summing Up

Shopify is the ultimate e-commerce solution being used by merchants from all over the world, 175 countries to be precise. Its popularity can be attributed to its benefits- its affordable, quick, and easy to use, offers excellent customer support and comes with customizable, ready designs.

Suppose you are planning to create an online store for your business. In that case, it is recommended to partner with or hire a Shopify expert who understands the vocabulary of the eCommerce world, to help you set-up everything- from the e-commerce store to SEO.

Royce Calvin

