How to Find Your Brand Advocates: 5 Best Tips

Marketing is essential for all businesses. To promote your business, you can get help from your loyal clients. These are your brand advocates, and these tips will help you.

Find a Loyal Audience

This is everyone who has tagged you on social networks, sent extended comments, wrote nice things on reviews and forums. You can collect potential advocates manually or through special services.

Make Contact

The easiest thing to do is to continue the dialogue where the person mentioned you, only not with a heart, but in a live smoltock format. If your frosted cheesecakes were mentioned in Instagram Stories, find out about the flavor favorite, if they ask you in the comments how to set up online banking – don’t refer them to the site, but throw in the instructions. In any situation, try to help and end the conversation if you’re sure the problem is definitely solved. Respectful dialogue and responsiveness is always appreciated.

Don’t ignore disgruntled commenters. If you ruin all the claims, well worked up negativity turns enemies into brand advocates.

Keep the Tone of Voice

TOV translates a company’s character and values, and people rally around brands that speak the same language as them. o try to maintain a communication style that’s close to both you and your audience.

Also, don’t be afraid to go into comments with subscribers and other brands – communicate, give advice, make jokes, if the tone allows. That’s how you break the fourth wall and get attention.

Stimulate Interest

Ask questions and collect feedback. Ask which update came in better, if the menu builder in online delivery is easy to use, and what topics are missing from the blog. Listen to your audience and close specific pains. That way, your audience will become warmer.

Use UGC. Memes from subscribers, repost reviews, publish blog articles – advocates will hype up your posts for several content plans ahead.

Offer shareable discounts or bonuses just for having an audience with you. For example, iHerb assigns customers a unique code. If a friend uses it, they both get a small discount. Referral programs, of course, have a purely material interest, but it works for loyalty, too.

Never Forget About the Internal Advocates

These are your employees. They’re the ones who put corporate stickers on their laptops, post storied posts about how much they love their jobs, and broadcast brand values to the world. Work on corporate culture and a sense of common cause, then the team itself will become the main ambassador of the company.

