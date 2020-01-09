Photo by Rohan on Unsplash

A logo is by far the most important element of a brand’s visual identity and it is impossible to overestimate its impact on the overall business performance. You’ve probably heard that the first impression is the best impression, which is exactly why you must create a logo that wins over the audience at first sight.

Of course, a good logo can give your business a big boost and become a cornerstone of your brand building strategy. But the main question is: How to design a killer company logo while improving your brand? In this post, we will show you a seven-step guide to help you do it most effectively.

7 Ways to Create a Brand-Boosting Logo

Creating an excellent logo is by no means a simple task so the first thing you need to do is prepare for the whole process and do the preliminary research. The goal is to find enough inspiration and think of a brilliant idea which guarantees to distinguish your brand from competitors’.

You can organize a brainstorm session with team members, analyze your biggest rivals’ logos, check out online logo libraries, or engage in any other activity that can give you some fresh ideas. Once you’ve completed the research stage, you can move on to logo creation using the following tactics:

1- Let it match the brand’s style

The nature of your brand and its overall style determine the end product. The idea is simple – a logo has to match and confirm your brand’s identity.

If you are running an authoritative business with lots of high-level clients, a logo must be strictly professional and scream credibility. This is the case with professional assignment help services because they cooperate with talented scholars who demand perfect content.

On the other hand, companies targeting younger audiences can design friendlier and more colorful logos. Aussiessay gives us a great example – their customers are young students, so it’s natural to see a more appealing logo.

2- Choose the right type of logo

Logos come in different shapes and sizes, so you need to think through it carefully and select the best option for your business. Choose a format that perfectly corresponds with the brand identity as shown in the previous section. There are many options to consider here, but we recommend you to think about the usual suspects such as:

Monograms: It’s a convenient solution for companies with long names like LV for Louis Vuitton.

Wordmarks: It’s a word-based logo such as Coca-Cola, NerdyWriters, or Facebook.

Pictorial marks: It’s a graphic illustration that symbolizes the business. Companies like Apple and Twitter use it for brand building purposes.

3 – Choose the right colors

Do you know that brand colors improve recognition by over 80%? The color scheme has the power to make or break your brand building strategy, so you better do your best to choose the right solution that captures the vision of the brand.

What is important is to understand that each color has a very specific meaning. Jake Gardner, a graphic designer at My Assignment Help, explains the connotations of popular colors:

White represents purity and cleanness.

Yellow is all about energy and happiness.

Green symbolizes nature and vitality.

Red screams passion and excitement.

Blue is the color of authority and professional credibility.

Purple represents royalty and majesty.

Black is luxurious and elegant.

Photo by Aleks Dorohovich on Unsplash

4 – Beware of typography

A vast majority of logos contain typography because it makes it easier to emphasize the benefits and the style of any business. However, improper font selection can ruin the effect your logo makes on target audiences, so you better make sure to choose the best option.

You probably know the common font options like serif, sans serif, script, and similar, but you can also create your own typography to make the logo special and completely unique. Regardless of the option, don’t forget that the main purpose of logo typography is to maximize readability.

Expert writers understand this point very well, which is why they keep the log text-only. Doing so, they help website visitors to read and understand the logo almost instantly.

5 – Make it flexible

This goes without saying, but we still need to highlight the value of logo flexibility. Your logo must be easy to rearrange and scalable because it’s the only way to make it suitable for all situations and use cases.

For instance, a fully scalable logo fits different surfaces as well as print and digital materials. It should also be ready to change colors and switch to the basic ‘black and white’ scheme if necessary. All these features will make your brand more powerful and help you to implement marketing campaigns simply and effortlessly.

6 – Take advantage of logo creation tools

A student who needs help with assignment writing is likely to consult with professional content creation services. The same logic applies to logo creation – entrepreneurs who want a new logo can choose from a wide range of design tools to speed up the process. The number of options is almost countless, but we will point out a few interesting platforms that you can test for free:

Free Logo Design: It contains tons of templates and all the features you need to customize visual content.

Logomakr: Its user-friendly interface enables designers to create standout logos quickly.

Canva: What we love about Canva is its comprehensive library of articles that you can use to learn more about logo creation and graphic design in general.

7 – Keep it simple

The last suggestion on our list is rather obvious, but it is never a bad idea to highlight the value of simplicity in logo design. Almost all of the best and most popular brands have simple but effective logos. Think about it for a moment and you will remember at least a few examples like Nike, Mercedes, McDonald’s, or Ford. Simpler logos help customers to remember the brand faster, so you should try to create a straightforward visual and make the brand as memorable as possible.

Conclusion

Creating a standout logo for your business is fundamental if you want to raise brand awareness and make it more appealing than the whole crowd of similar companies. In this article, we discussed seven ways to design a killer company logo while improving your brand. Think about our tips and don’t forget to use them – it could give a big boost to your business.

Michael Gorman Michael Gorman is a full-time eCommerce marketer and a part-time blogger at the assignment help in Adelaide called AssignmentMan. Michael can provide you with assignment help online and write about all sorts of topics ranging from online retail to personal development. He is the father of two kids and a dedicated long-distance runner. Feel free to contact him via Facebook or check his Twitter.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...