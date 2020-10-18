7 Easy Steps to Branding Your Website

Creating a brand in today’s overcrowded market is very hard but if you know what to do and when to do it, you’ll find it easier to stand out. Your brand should also send a clear message to the relevant people as branding your business inexpertly can damage your reputation and sales.

Here are steps that will help you establish how to create your brand the right way from scratch or improve the one you already have.

Get a lay of the land

Building your brand is one of the most important steps in starting a business that you have to work on but you need to know what you’re working with. Before going straight to building your brand, you need to assess how much work needs to be done as you might not need the revamp you were planning on.

For example, if you want to expand your business and it is doing well already, you might consider improving your online presence only. As you assess your branding needs, you need to determine the goals and values you want the brand to achieve or stand for.

A marketing consultant and writer at essay review service says that if you don’t have any particular goals and values, try to think about what is it that at the core of your business can solve problems of the target market. You need to figure out how you want your customers to interact with your business and use branding to help them see how they can benefit from your business.

Research

When you know where your business stands and where you want the brand to take it, you need to figure out how that result will be achieved. To get an idea of what you need to do, you can learn from others who have walked this path before and take notes on what they did right.

One of the people you can learn from is your competitors as they have been in the same spot you are in and established themselves in the industry. Learning from your competitors doesn’t mean following the footsteps of big brands. Following the best companies in your niche or those you share values with is more efficient.

As mentioned in custom research paper writing services, another thing that’s important is finding out your target market. As your brand’s main focus should be pleasing potential customers, a generalized approach won’t be rewarding. One of the research tactics you can use to know your target market is talking to people and finding out who interacts with your competitors and their pain points.

Be prepared to invest in branding

While there are many ways to create a brand for free, if you rely solely on them, prepare to get your money’s worth and don’t expect something professional. One of the things you mustn’t compromise on during brand building is the logo as poorly drawn/taken pictures of low quality can make your business look dodgy.

According to digital marketing experts on college paper writing services, a website is another important medium to share your brand. That is why it is important to have full control over it and this will need funds. There are many tools available online that you can use to build your brand. Paying for the premium version of these can save you a lot of time and effort later.

When creating a brand, remember that it will be the business’s personality and influence how people will interact with and think about your business. As with people, terrible personalities can drive others away and you don’t want that to happen to your business because of a bad logo or an unimpressive website.

Design your brand

When you know what you want and are prepared for the costs it may incur, you can now get to the exciting part of choosing colors and fonts. When choosing colors, though, it’s easy to get too excited by the number of colors at your disposal that creating a visually coherent logo can be hard.

When choosing colors for your brand, keeping it simple is the key. That doesn’t mean your colors must be bland, though. Just keep them bold and few. All you need to create a great logo is a primary color and secondary color that will compliment it like how white works well with black for Uber.

When choosing colors, you should also try to use color psychology to your favor by using colors to invoke certain reactions from people who will see your branding paraphernalia. When it comes to fonts, you don’t have to stick with one but if you choose multiple fonts, make sure they don’t clash.

Create a voice

The last step you should take before launching your brand is creating a voice that will set the tone for the brand and every piece of copy you’ll create. The tone your voice creates should be aligned with your values and portray it as transparently as possible in a consistent manner on all media you’ll use for branding.

Having a formal voice on your website while maintaining a friendly and casual on social media pages can confuse your target audience and make your voice sound contradictory. Knowing who your target audience is will also be important for creating a voice that’ll resonate with them as determining how they want to be addressed will be easier.

Having a voice also means knowing where to use it. For example, posting restaurant specials on LinkedIn can seem a little weird as that’s uncommon on the platform. If you consider marketing your business with influencers, try to choose whose persona is similar to your brand’s voice and is interested in topics surrounding your industry.

Launch your brand online

After sorting out all the basics and establishing the foundation of your brand, you need to start building/improving your brand identity by creating/upgrading your website. Having a great online presence is important as research shows that 97% of consumers use the internet to find local businesses and 30% don’t trust businesses without websites.

The good news about creating a website is that you have options; you can choose to have a web designer build it for you or create it yourself. To build a website, you don’t need technical skills as you can use website builders to create a professional-looking site in minutes.

When creating a website or upgrading one, make sure you optimize it to be mobile-friendly as mobile devices generate almost 60% of all internet traffic. Another crucial feature that your website needs is social media integration to allow your website to get linked with all of your social media accounts.

Promote your brand

When you’ve created your website and started exercising your brand voice by posting content on it, you need to start sharing it with your target audience. One way to let your target audience know about your brand and website is to use social media channels where most of these people are found.

You gain and maintain the momentum you need to post regularly on social media. That doesn’t mean you have to exhaust yourself by posting every hour or every day. With social media being so overcrowded with sales content, you need to ensure that the focus is on your brand but without letting your posts sound like sales pitches.

Social media shouldn’t be your only promotional method; you can also use other mediums like email marketing to build brand awareness. Hosting events, blogging, and endorsements/influencers are also some of the best promotional methods out there.

In conclusion

Now that you know what to do to create and raise awareness of your brand, you still cannot relax much. Once your brand gains the traction it needs to become successful, you need to keep tabs on it and look for ways to improve your brand. To keep track of your brand’s progress, feel free to use tools like Google Analytics to see stats like how people respond to your site and where they’re from.

