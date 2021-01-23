5 Actionable Personal Branding Tips for Social Media

Photo by mentatdgt from Pexels

In this time and age that we are in, personal branding has become more than a luxury but necessary. There are too many tools and opportunities on offer for anyone not to build their personal brands. With a strong personal brand, it is easy to become very successful both as an individual and for the company. If you look around you, you will notice how some of the biggest celebrities and businessmen have their brand.

There’s never a better time for personal branding than now. The earlier individuals and professionals build their brands, the better for them. The foundation to build a successful career as a professional or individual in any field in the internet age is to have a strong personal brand. This is usually the first point of contact between people/organizations and prospective clients.

Why a personal brand is important

According to Steve Heyman, brand strategist and author at dissertation today, it is essential for professionals to define their work clearly, but not just that, the reason for the work and its impact. It is easier for professionals that take time to build their brand to manage the progress in their careers successfully, maximize their opportunities, and continue to grow as a professional.

An individual’s identity as a professional is not restricted to their job title. It also involves how they present themselves to other customers, clients, employers, and other people who can help them achieve their career goals. This is how important a personal brand is.

Social media is currently one of the best ways to develop your personal brand as it opens you up to a large audience. In case you aren’t sure how to do it, here are some tips for you to create your brand on social media.

1. Have personal branding goals

The truth is that everyone is a brand on their own. The problem is if people realize it or not. For each time you enter your data, you create a persona for yourself that’s a big part of your brand. If you add up other information such as social media, shopping habits, browsing history, etc., you already have an online persona.

By creating goals for your personal brand, you can make sure that people online see what you want them to see about you and know the information you’re willing to put out. This will depend on how you show yourself to the world on the different social media platforms.

If you create your brand well enough, you can establish yourself as an influencer, thought leader, or expert in your industry.

The question you have to ask yourself is what you want people to know about you. This will determine the goal of your branding and how you go about it as well. What’s your dream career or dream role in your industry? Once you are able to answer a question like this one, you will have clear goals to determine your brand and journey in your industry.

2. Choose an area of expertise.

You have a strong point, something that you can do that differentiates you from other people. Find this unique selling point of yours and create your brand around it.

If you are not sure what your area of expertise is yet, there are several approaches that you can use to determine it. One way to start is by doing mini personal research about yourself, those things that you love the most, and those things that you can do best.

You can ask yourself questions like:

What are your interests and passions?

What does everyone think you’re good at?

What do you find yourself reading about often?

What are you interested in and will still have a strong interest in one year from now?

You may have interests in different things, ranging from social media to writing online dissertation help, playing sports, journalism, etc. The best way to filter these interests is by asking yourself the questions above. With these questions, you will be able to find what your natural tendencies are and build your personal brand around them.

Once you have discovered the area that suits you the most, you can start looking for discussions and conversations around it. It would be best to find the people who share the same interest in these subjects and topics.

3. Make use of visual branding.

Visual branding is one of the fastest ways to enhance your brand. Visual branding includes the use of colors and fonts in a way that reflects your brand in different graphics, images, and videos. You could use this across various social media platforms such that it is evident in your photos, videos, blog posts, etc.

As you do this consistently, your followers and audience will notice it and recognize it anywhere else they find it. This makes it easy for them to realize that a post comes from you because they see your brand logo. Brand recognition of this sort is one of the ultimate goals of personal branding on social media.

One article at assignment writing service mentioned the following as tips that brands could use.

Create a guide for your visual brand that includes fonts, colors, and their uses.

Have a graphic template for similar announcement types.

Create video and photo content keeping in mind your brand color and aesthetic so that they flow seamlessly together.

4. Be unique

An essential piece of advice that you must keep when creating a personal brand for yourself is to be true to yourself as a professional. It will help if you allow your personality to shine through since you are creating a ‘personal’ brand. Uniqueness is a significant ingredient.

The goal is for you to connect with people and for them to connect with you as well. You have to be professional, but nothing beats being authentic.

This will make it easy for your audience to see what you are selling and believe in it. For your personal brand to be effective, it is essential to have good personal identity and understanding of your customer.

It is common for people to try to be too professional when they create their brand to hide their real personality. However, it isn’t always the best. If you are going to do this, you have to be sure that it works well for your industry to be very professional or if you need to be more personal with it. It is important to note that your branding will depend on the industry you are in, as it differs across industries.

5. Be consistent and post high-quality content.

Since you’re doing your personal branding on social media, it is essential that you create, share, or post high-quality content in line with your brand. Your audience and followers will relate to these contents and will establish you as a reputable brand on social media and beyond.

However, to be effective with this, it is not enough that you post high-quality content. You have to be consistent in posting high-quality content.

Every content that you post is an opportunity to establish yourself further in your industry, and it’s one that you can’t waste. Consistently doing this hastens your growth, increases your visibility, and establishes you more easily and rapidly.

Conclusion

Creating a personal brand on social media is something you have to do as a matter of necessity. It is essential for your personal and career growth. The steps mentioned in this article are the fastest and the most effective ways to grow your brand through social media. However, after all has been said and done, maintaining your consistency is key. This is why personal branding is not a one-time thing. You have to continue to brand yourself with quality and renewed consistency.

