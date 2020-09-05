10 Crucial Reasons Branding Matters for Your E-commerce Business

You might think that e-commerce is all about creating an online store and selling a product. What you do not know is that it is about showcasing your brand on the interwebs.

Come to think of it; you only buy products from businesses you trust and support. And how did you come to know and love these businesses? It is because of branding.

What is E-commerce Branding?

There is more to branding than thinking of a business name and designing a logo.

When you start your e-commerce website, you should be able to make your customers giddy to buy your new products. You should compel your email subscribers to check their inbox. You should drive engagement whenever you publish a social media post.

This is what e-commerce branding is. It embraces your online presence, marketing message, products, checkout process, and more.

As Tracey Wallace of Doris Sleep puts it, “Branding cannot be seen. Branding can only be felt.”

And when done right, e-commerce branding enables you to get ahead of the competition.

Why E-commerce Branding Matters

Everything we know and love about the products we buy is because of branding. Thus, we have listed down the ten reasons branding matters for your e-commerce business:

1. Makes You Identifiable

An identifiable brand makes customers attach value to your e-commerce business.

But what makes you identifiable? It can be your logo, business name, e-commerce web design, and social media posts.

Your online presence and content represent your business’s personality.

A great example would be the colors you use for your brand logo. As per color psychology, red can represent passion, while yellow inspires happiness.

If you want to convey your brand as youthful and optimistic, what color would you use for your logo?

2. Provides a Clear Message

E-commerce branding serves as the glue that links the following:

Business name

Logo

Online presence

Products or services

Market appeal

Doing so allows your online business to be consistent. It also ensures that your messaging across all channels is the same.

As a result, you get to put out a clear message to your customers and stakeholders.

3. Develops Unique Selling Proposition

Your USP is what makes your e-commerce business stand out. But, you can best represent it through your branding strategy.

Sure, there are many online stores worldwide. But what are the odds that your competitors can deliver their products unpackaged?

Think of your USP as the reason customers would opt to buy from you. And then make sure to include it in your branding strategy.

4. Generates More Sales

Branding can help your online store make more sales.

As mentioned earlier, it is what makes your customers excited to buy your products. Hence, it is vital to develop a branding strategy for your business.

That’s because your branding is what can keep your customers hooked up with what you have to offer.

5. Determines Marketing Channels

Another aspect that you should include in your branding strategy is your marketing channels.

Your online store is not enough to promote your business and products. You also need to use other means to generate leads and drive sales. Thus, you also need to determine your marketing channels.

But not just any marketing channels. Whatever channels you use should be able to do two things:

Help you reach out and connect with your target customers Reflect your e-commerce business’ personality

If you are a fashion brand that caters to young professionals, then you might want to leverage Instagram. That’s because the majority of their users are women aged 18 – 34.

6. Delivers Promise

Branding is the promise you make to your customers. This includes your core values and everything that your e-commerce business stands for.

So if you brand that you are a sustainable e-commerce business, it should be reflected in your practices. This can include your packaging and where you source your products.

7. Builds Perception

How your customers perceive your e-commerce business also depends on your branding.

Keep in mind that customers buy from businesses that they support. And they will support your business because they perceive you as trustworthy. It also helps that your values are in line with theirs.

Thus, it would be best to include who you are and what you stand for in your branding strategy.

8. Fosters Loyalty

Here’s the thing: Customers fall in love with a great brand. This explains why your patrons will buy from you and support you.

Luckily, you can make more people fall in love with your brand through e-commerce branding.

Branding fosters loyalty among your customers. That’s because you can present a relatable e-commerce business.

How? By ensuring that you can deliver to your promise. It would also help if you can provide an unmatched service.

The key here is ensuring that customer satisfaction is part of your branding strategy. That’s because satisfied customers can also serve as your brand’s evangelist. Meaning, they can bring more customers to your e-commerce business.

9. Cultivates Trust

Do not expect your customer to be loyal to you if you cannot make them trust you. Luckily, building trust is one of e-commerce branding’s forte.

For one, branding allows you to have a well-executed brand. This includes positive online communication and customer service.

Doing so allows you to build trust and meaningful relationships with your customers. As a result, they will continue to support your e-commerce business.

10. Protects from Competitors

In case you are unaware, branding can also help your e-commerce business from competitors. That’s because it prevents other people from cloning your best-selling products or marketing style.

Even if you and competitors offer the same product, your branding can make you stand out from the rest. Not to mention that it will make you relatable to your customers.

Thus, your patrons are more likely to buy from you.

Building Your E-commerce Brand

Now that you know why e-commerce branding is essential, it is time to learn how to build one for your online business:

1. Consider Your Customers

Here’s the thing: Your business is meant to cater to your customers’ needs. Hence, you should put it into consideration when building a branding strategy.

It can be as simple as knowing why they would buy your products. You should also consider why they leave other online stores without buying anything.

2. Share Your Business Story

Stories are what make a business relatable to your customers. That’s because your story evokes emotion, which helps you connect with your customer.

You do not have to create a fairytale of how your business started. It can be as simple as showcasing your employees and how your business can help them.

3. Convey Your Values

As stated previously, your branding is what your e-commerce business stands for. Hence, you should be able to convey it through your branding strategy.

If your business is all about sustainability, how can you convey it? It can be through your packaging, delivery, and product sourcing. And then make sure that you get to share it through your marketing channels.

4. Meet Expectations

Some say that it is better to under-promise and over-deliver. That’s because people hate disappointment, and you do not want your customers to feel that way about you. That’s because it can be detrimental to your online business.

Besides conveying your value, it is also essential to make a promise to your customers as long as you can deliver.

Your promise can be evident through the service you provide. It can be through how fast you deliver or how straightforward your return policy is.

5. Refine Your Strategy

The beauty of e-commerce branding is that it is not set in stone.

Sure, it will serve as a guideline on how you should promote your business. But that does not mean that you can refine it.

For one, customer behavior changes through time. So it is essential to observe how your customers are engaging with your business.

Do you notice that the majority of your sales come from your social media channels?

Then that could mean that you put in more effort into social media marketing. Some of the ways you can do that are through social media ads and shoppable posts.

E-commerce Branding is a Valuable Business Asset

In case you are unaware, your brand serves as your e-commerce business’s valuable asset.

It is not all the time that you can be the first to make an impression on your target market. But, you can be the only one who makes a great impression.

That’s because what you put out to your customers is part of your business. It helps build customers’ perception of your business. It also enables you to foster a meaningful relationship with your customers.

Keep in mind that people buy from you because of your story and the emotional connection you have with them. Thus, everything should be consistent and in line with your business values.

When done right, branding can help you boost e-commerce sales. So before you get your e-commerce website up and running, make sure to invest in online branding.

Jake Rheude Jake Rheude is the Director of Marketing at Red Stag Fulfillment, an ecommerce fulfillment warehouse that serves and educates online business owners about what is 3PL and how it can help their e-commerce store. In his free time, Jake enjoys reading about business and sharing his own experience with others

