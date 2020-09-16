Why You Should Invest in an Enterprise App for Your Business?

The functioning and operations of enterprises are not what they used to be a decade ago or even five years back in time. In an effort to be on a higher-end in terms of revenue generation and competition alike, businesses across sectors have started turning towards mobile applications.

These apps, unlike the ones you have installed on your phone, the ones you interact with everyday, are entirely inward looking. They help businesses better their practices and processes while backing the two factors that are known to make businesses efficient in the era of digital transformation: portability and accessibility.

This article is dedicated to looking into the benefits of enterprise application development. Without causing a momentarily break in your business growth and success, let’s get right into it.

What are the business benefits of investing in enterprise apps?

A. They fuel business process and increase employee productivity

Mobility of enterprises has become a must-have for businesses to remain competitive in the changing market. Mobility in businesses, more often than not result in:

An increase in throughput rate

Lesser unnecessary inventory

Lesser operational spendings

Enterprise apps are designed around these results which, in turn, streamline business processes and better the employee experience. Another reason why businesses are taking the enterprise app route is to help digitalize the monotonous work that brings employee morale down.

B. They assist and empower field employees

In the ever increasing connected world, there is no shortage of businesses having their employees on the field. Businesses from the home delivery sector to almost every on-demand domain and big brands operating in the B2C domain have their employees working from the field.

But what keeps them connected with the head office or their bosses or teams working from an office? Mobile apps. By being present on smart devices, workers are able to receive real-time insights in processes which they are a part of. They also get the ease to send data from the field to the office in a real-time manner through the help of the device they are always active on.

C. Backed with AI, enterprise apps make businesses smarter

AI, through its subset technologies like big data and machine learning, makes businesses smarter. They help them collect their users and employees data and drive insights from them in terms of customers’ sentiments and employee productivity.

By using the insights, enterprises are able to think in terms of all – predictivity, preventativeness, and proactivity. The information additionally helps businesses take smart decisions and prepare for a downtime in the market while retaining their competitive advantage in the industry.

D. They push the remote workforce trend

Remote work has been pushed on the forefront ever since the coronavirus outbreak. Even before the pandemic, companies had started realizing the financial and productivity benefits of having a remote workforce in place of a team working from an office.

Enterprise mobile apps bring communication and collaboration on employees’ fingertips. Also, by making the BYOD trend mainstream, they give employees the benefit of working on a device they are comfortable with instead of worrying about messing up a new operating system.

So here were the key benefits that businesses aim to seek when investing in an enterprise application. However, the one thing that we need to understand is that availing these benefits would require businesses to know the trends which are keeping the technology alive and active.

Before we conclude the article, let us look into those enterprise app trends.

Enterprise App Trends Pushing the Sector Forward

Wearable devices

In addition to casual consumers, the business workforce has also taken a liking towards wearable devices. Employees have also started looking for smartwatch or smart eyewear integration of their enterprise applications.

Progressive Web Applications

PWA, introduced in the market to make web applications equal to their native apps counterpart have grown in popularity to an extent where they are becoming an enterprise favourite. Through PWAs, enterprise also saves a lot of financial burden that would go into buying devices for every employee to run the enterprise app in.

Cloud-based enterprise apps

The operational efficiencies that cloud based systems offer have increased their demand by manifold. There are multiple reasons becking enterprises’ migration towards cloud based systems. Some of the top ones are:

Multi-tenancy: enterprise apps are apps that share an infrastructure irrespective of where the users are based. Aiding such multiple tenancy becomes easier when we work on the cloud in association with the business needs.

Scalability: cloud-based enterprise software enables you to choose the model according to your business needs. You can easily downgrade or upgrade the plan on the basis of your team size or the processes you wish to bring on the application.

Cost effective: compared to an on-premise solution, cloud-based ERP solutions are always more cost effective on the grounds of maintenance. Additionally, since they are subscription based as opposed to working on a license model, the cost that businesses have to incur is generally lower.

Inclusion of new-age technologies

For the time that went by and for the time that is to come, enterprise apps will continue to be integrated with up and coming technologies. Tech stack like AI, IoT, Blockchain etc will see themselves making a place in the sector devised to make processes effective and efficient.

Businesses are constantly partnering with enterprise software development solutions partners who would help with the integration of new technologies in the existing systems without causing any lags or breakdowns.

Now that we have reached the end of the article, we are hoping that you’d be convinced of how enterprise apps can make your enterprise better and more efficient. The next step? Talk to your stakeholders and come up with a strategy for enterprise app integration in your business.

Does your business have an enterprise app in place? What are your views about it? Let us know by dropping a reply below.

Jason White Holding a Bachelor’s degree in Technology and 2 years of work experience in a mobile app development company, Jason is focused on making technology digestible to all. Being someone who stays updated with the latest tech trends, he’s always armed to write and spread the knowledge. When not found writing, you will find him answering on Quora while sipping coffee.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...