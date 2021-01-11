Why do You Need to Implement Field Service Management (FSM) Software

Photo by Tiger Lily from Pexels

The field service management industry is growing at an exponential rate with almost every other industry becoming dependent on this industry. When used effectively, it can help boost productivity, increase efficiency, and generate better customer satisfaction. Field Service Management Software makes use of advanced technology that helps streamline the process and generate better results.

A Capterra research found that 97% of Field Service Management (FSM) software users experienced some impact on their business with usage of the new software. 51% of those surveyed were using customer alerts, and 47% of the surveyed companies said they saw a rise in the number of jobs completed per day.

If your business requires the deployment of employees and equipment to the field, here are the top reasons why it is essential to field service management software:

Efficient Scheduling:

Usually, field representatives and in-house dispatchers face the common conflict of scheduling. Field service management software helps fill this gap by using technology to provide the best automated solution for effective scheduling and optimum use of resources.

Automated Processing:

Once a work order is received, there are several tasks that are put in place to complete the order in an effective and pre-planned manner. A software helps automate and streamline this process in order to ensure no time is wasted and resources are well-utilised.

Match Jobs to Technician’s Skills:

One of the most common complains that technicians raise is a mismatch between jobs assigned and their skills to complete the job. A software can help tackle this issue by having a list of skills assigned to any technician and matching it against the skills required to accomplish the task.

Analytics and Reporting:

The software generates volumes of data that can offer great insights if analysed and used well. These can help improve service quality, manage time as well as resources effectively.

Improve Time-Keeping:

Technicians often have to spend extra time in logging in the hours spend on every job and managers have to tally these for genuity checks. The software can help technicians reduce this effort by logging I hours while they are on the job and make it hassle-free management for the managers too.

Increased Customer Satisfaction:

The customer is the king in the service space. And field management software helps ensure high customer satisfaction with streamlining every work order, timely notifications and reporting systems.

For any organization to succeed in today’s time, it is very essential for them to have high productivity, ensure maximum resource utilisation and deliver excellent customer service. A field management software helps a company achieve just that.

