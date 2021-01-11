What to Look for in ERP Software Solutions for Small Businesses

Photo by Startup Stock Photos from Pexels

For those professionals considering incorporating an enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solution into their day-to-day business operations, a simple internet search will reveal an abundance of ERP solutions, each with its unique methodology and implementation options. The sheer number of options may be overwhelming for you, and as a business owner, it can be challenging to narrow down what you’ll need from your ERP software.

To gain a running start, identify the processes and areas of business that your software solution will lend a helping hand. On a basic level, ERPs can help you manage day-to-day activities related to accounting, inventory management and procurement, human resources, customer relationship management, and much more. That said, small business owners in all sectors can significantly benefit from ERP software universally known to simplify processes and boast user-friendly features.

Keeping an eye out for a solution with these features will ensure that you’re picking the software solution best equipped for achieving your company’s optimized efficiency goals.

Flexibility and support

As your business grows and changes, so do your needs. With this ceiling for growth in mind, it’s imperative to choose an ERP software solution that’s flexible and scalable. For this reason, SAP ERP software solutions are ideal for small business owners. For those unfamiliar, SAP stands for systems, applications, and planning and provides a cloud-based subscription service, making obtaining ERP software much more affordable than purchasing a one-time software license.

Note that there are many different modules to choose from that cover a wide range of business processes, making it easy to select options that benefit your specific needs, even as they evolve. For those looking for an easy-to-use and consistently reliable software, a Linux for SAP solution may be enough to bridge the gaps in your company’s current processes. With this software solution in your artillery, you can minimize the risk of outages that interfere with critical services. Additionally, small business owners nationwide can foster innovation with automated maintenance and slash the time spent deploying new products.

Synchronized reporting and automation

Without ERP software, your employees may have no other choice but to operate from independent databases before manually combining data to generate reports. Investing in an ERP software solution means that your employees can work together within one system, cutting down duplicate data entry instances and facilitating streamlined communication between your team members. With information automatically flowing between reports, you’ll be able to maximize efficiency and eradicate pesky bottlenecks in the process.

Ease of use and experience

Investing in an ERP software with a consistent user interface across the system ensures that any time a member of your team needs to work outside of their usual niche, they can still operate the software.

When browsing for software solutions that adhere to your budget restrictions, you should confirm the software is customizable to each user. That way, you can prioritize and contextualize information relevant to their work while cutting out unnecessary information.

Remember, you shouldn’t have to bend over backward to make the software operate in a way ideal to each member of your team. If you’re finding that this is the case, different ERP software will serve you and your business better in the long term.

Mobile access

With work from home currently being the most prevalent form of business operations, verifying that your ERP solution is accessible from anywhere is vital to your company’s success, especially if your team members often work in the field.

Rather than keeping your team tethered to their offices and desktops, ensuring that your team can update spreadsheets and attend video conference meetings from anywhere at any time can keep your crew running at optimal efficiency.

Speed and ease of implementation

If this is the first time you’re incorporating an ERP software solution into your business, it’s vital to consider where you plan to source your ERP software from. Purchasing directly from the company that produces the software guarantees that your implementation team will maintain expert status, allowing business owners to install the software quickly and hassle-free.

If you’ve decided to purchase from a reseller, carefully looking over customer testimonials and the vendor’s implementation history can help you gather invaluable insights and anticipate how the reseller will work with your company to install the software in question and build the necessary infrastructure.

The bottom line

Investing in an ERP software solution can do wonders for your business’s well-being, especially for a small business with its sights set on growth. By keeping these factors in mind, you’ll be able to choose the ERP system that is right for your business’s needs and begin taking advantage of all the benefits an ERP solution can provide.

