Technology Trends That Are Helping Startups in 2021

2020 was one of the most trying years for startups. While on one hand, a number of startups failed to continue operations at the back of their unpreparedness for the unprecedented time, a few rose to greater success with the help of their technology grasp and proactive business model.

Amidst the grim year, if there was one silver lining in the business world, it was an openness to adopt digital transformation. Through technology adoption and digitalization, businesses – both SMEs and Enterprises – were able to not just stay afloat but also scale.

As we enter 2021, knowing which technology trends can augment business growth can be a good place for startups to start the year. In this article, we are going to look into the various tech trends that a mobile app startup can use, both at the creation and scale stages.

Top Technology Trends for Startups in 2021

1. 5G will be on a rise

5G is the upgraded version of the 4G mobile network. Coming with the capabilities to handle intelligent power consumption, low latency, and high device density, 5G will be opening a number of avenues for the startup ecosystem. In addition to making the digitalization efforts of a range of different sectors better, the technology will also play a crucial role in growing the adoption of smart cities, AR/VR, and IoT.

2. Next-gen cloud computing

Today, whether we realize it or not, cloud computing is an important part of our lives. Almost every data that we create or interact with gets saved on the cloud. As an extended version of cloud computing, 2021 will see the advent of serverless computing.

According to the new model, the cloud computing model will be offered on an as-use basis. This promises a profitable time for startups as they won’t have to pay according to the number of servers or bandwidth but on the basis of the usage.

3. Low code development

Low code development has been in the news for some time now. The ease of software development that the technology offers through a simple drag and drop working instead of using codes and programming languages makes it easy for every nontech company to enter the software space.

Brands like Zapier and Bubble are two such low-code development platforms that make it easier for businesses to build digital products with little to zero technical understanding.

4. Machine Learning and AI

AI and Machine Learning have already established themselves as a technology that every business, across size and sector, needs for making sense of their business data and taking proactive measures to meet the changing customers’ needs.

One way the technology is witnessing an entry in startups is through natural language processing. NLP enables computers to understand and analyze human language. Although the adoption of NLP has remained fairly on the consumer side of business like in the case of home devices, in 2021 we will probably witness NLP entering the industrial IoT space.

An example of this can be seen through the works of Onvego, the brand enables IoT devices to get activated through voice commands, even when they are offline.

5. Digital currencies for cross-border payments

If there is one thing that the pandemic has taught us it is the fact that the remote work model and globalization are the future of business operations. What comes linked with both – the remote work model and globalization – is that your employees and partners could be working from anywhere in the world.

While technology adoption took care of the collaboration part, startups faced some challenges in terms of making payments and giving salaries to their employees and vendors, noting the difference in money valuation across nations and the transaction amount.

Digital currencies like Bitcoin will be seen getting adopted as a solution to cross-border payments. We are positive that businesses will be increasing the adoption of digital payments through digital currencies in the coming time, preferably from 2021 itself.

Parting Words

Here were the five trends that are going to witness a massive adoption in the startup ecosystem in 2021 and for some years after that.

As a startup looking to expand your business, know how your customers and the industry are moving before adopting any new process or technology. 2021 will see markets working to get back on the success track, so don’t make any radically experimentative move, keep hold of what is working for your business, and then add new processes gradually.

This year, focus on bettering your customer service and experience. These technology trends can be an excellent place to start.

Do you know of any other technology trend that a startup must know of? If yes, leave the name down in the comments section and let us know why do you think the technology is revolutionary enough to make it to our list.

