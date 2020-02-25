Simple Methods for Automating Your Real Estate Business

Whether you work independently or rely on a team, running a real estate business is a lot of work. From administrative and accounting tasks to marketing and customer service, there are several steps in your office workflow that need to be carried out to make a sale. As a heavy workload can lead to poor health, wasted time, increased errors, slowed productivity, and dissatisfied clients, it is often wise for real estate agencies to look into automation tools for assistance.

What is Automation?

Automation tools are essentially applications, software, and devices that make your job as a real estate agent easier. They minimize the amount of work you have to do by doing some or all of the work for you. Whether you need assistance with email management, scheduling, marketing, or file management, there are technological tools you can use. The best part is, many of them are affordable.

CRM Software

One of the first things you’ll want to invest in is the appropriate customer relationship management or real estate CRM software. This is an application that can be used in your real estate business to view all their leads on one platform, get notifications and respond to inquiries in real-time, and manage their client information. The software can be customized to meet the needs of your real estate business but will essentially help to streamline processes and save you time.

Accounting Solutions

Keeping up with financial records is essential in the real estate industry for tax and professional purposes. However, trying to keep track of transactions, payroll, and tax reports can be a lot to do on your own. It is highly recommended that you invest in accounting software for your real estate business. There are programs that allow you to create invoices, manage payroll, and generate financial reports for taxes, loans, or other professional decisions.

Marketing Solutions

In order to stay on top of your game and keep getting those leads you have to continually market your real estate business. Marketing is a very time-consuming task that often requires daily time and attention. To streamline processes and lighten the workload you should look for marketing automation tools. There are, for example, social media manager applications you can use for free or at an affordable rate. These platforms allow you to view, schedule, post, and respond to information from all your business social media accounts.

Schedule Management

If there’s one thing that a real estate agent does a lot of on a daily basis, it’s scheduling appointments. From initial meetings and showings to open houses and closings, you’ll be meeting with clients on a regular basis to earn your commission. As scheduling appointments can be time-consuming and even overlap at times, you can invest in schedule management software. This software can be synced with your business calendars and allows clients to set up appointments online 24/7 based on your availability.

Email Management

A real estate agent’s inbox is never empty. You’re always getting emails from leads and potential clients. Depending on how popular your business is, these leads could be several hundred each week. When your inbox fills up like that, it can be difficult to keep up with what’s important and what’s not. This can cause you to miss deadlines or overlook important emails which can result in lost leads and dissatisfied clients.

It is recommended that real estate businesses invest in email management tools. There are applications that will allow you to view all of your email accounts on one platform, create folders, flag for importance, and much more. There are also tools that will help you get rid of unnecessary emails and unsubscribe from mailing lists to reduce the number of emails you’re getting each day.

Cloud Storage Accounts

Last but not least, managing documents is another task that real estate agents have to do often. When working both in the office and on the go, you want to be able to have access to those documents no matter where you are. That’s why it is recommended that you have a cloud storage account where you can store all of your documents from outgoing correspondence to contracts. As long as you have the internet and the right password, you can access these files from virtually anywhere to save time.

Whether you work from home as a real estate agent/broker or you are the manager/owner of an agency, managing the various required tasks can be tedious. To help reduce errors, streamline processes, save time and money, and sustain your physical and mental well-being, it is often best to invest in real estate automation tools such as those described above. In doing so you take the weight off your shoulders allowing you to focus on what you do best – connecting people with their new homes.

Royce Calvin Royce is as passionate about Internet Marketing as he is with his ever-present cup of Starbucks coffee.

