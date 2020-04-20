Phone Apps to Make your Company More Efficient

Although most of us spend considerably too much time using our smartphones, it doesn’t mean that it is impossible to use your phone to your advantage. We are used to various functions our smartphones are capable of, such as GPS, radio, or flashlight, but that’s not all. You can download apps that will help your business. In a second, you’ll learn more about apps that will make running a business much easier. Let’s go!

Google Translate

No matter what kind of company you are running, most probably you’ll have to interact with clients from different countries. You don’t need to learn multiple languages – there are apps that can help you communicate with people from foreign countries! There are apps that will require a monthly fee, but with even as simple an app as Google Translate, you can achieve surprisingly much. If you install this app on your smartphone, you can use your camera to translate texts in real-time!

Rep

If you want to make sure that people know your brand, you should make use of modern methods. Rep allows you to connect with the influencers to make your brand and products more recognizable. You can also analyze the estimated impact every cooperation could bring. With the help of influencers, you could even organize competitions among their fans with various products with your logo as a reward. There are dozens of companies, such as TeeJunction, that allow you to customize different items.

LinkedIn

Making sure that you attract people who are the most suitable for the positions for which you are recruiting is essential if you want your business to grow. No matter how much of an excellent and wise leader you are, you won’t be able to develop your company on your own. You need others, and LinkedIn is a great tool to contact people that would help you thrive in this competitive world. That’s not all! You can also check what your competitors are doing. This way, you won’t unexpectedly find yourself behind the curve. The world is moving at an incredible pace, and it is crucial to monitor what your competition is doing, or you might risk losing your customers.

Microsoft To Do (formerly Wunderlist)

If you think that there is a little bit too much chaos in your company, then this app could make your team more productive. You won’t have to worry about not knowing how different tasks are progressing ever again! It allows you to check whether your team has a long way to go before the project is finished, or if you are near the end. At the same time, the entire team will be aware of what needs to be done.

Evernote

It is likely that you communicate with other people across other platforms, which means that finding important files could be difficult. Do you have it saved on Google Drive, or perhaps you received it on Slack? Evernote is great if you often feel lost in the chaos. It allows you to save notes, pictures, or even record your own voice so that later on, you won’t have to search for the crucial information – you’ll have everything in one place. It makes managing large projects much easier, though you can use Evernote to save private notes too!

PayPal

It’s no surprise that PayPal is an online payment system that is extremely popular, especially among small businesses. Why? It is very easy to use, which means that even people who are not particularly internet-savvy won’t have a problem with setting up a PayPal account. If you own a small business, then you won’t have to worry about the monthly fees – that’s because there aren’t any! Depending on the volume of the sales, the payment fees for small businesses vary, the maximum is 3.4%. There are no hidden fees, which is why PayPal became such a dominant force.

Upward

If you think that LinkedIn is an excellent platform with which you can find employees, but you would like to broaden your choices a bit, then Upward is a great choice. You will save a lot of time, as this app allows you to post job offers on multiple platforms. You won’t have to go on each platform individually. Instead, it is possible to respond to the candidates from within the app. If you get an overwhelming amount of responses, then you can also quickly sort candidates.

The winds of change

A significant portion of your employees will spend too much time on their phones, checking Facebook and Twitter, but there are apps that could help you save some time, money, or make your employees more productive. Some of them might even affect the way things are done in your company, but if you don’t want to stay behind, you should learn that developing your own company requires implementing changes. All of the previously listed apps are easy to use, which is crucial, especially when it comes to industries where people are not IT-experts. Some of them have a free trial period, others are outright free, which means that you can try them out, without risking anything. If you notice that they have a positive impact on your company, you could consider choosing a premium option.

Royce Calvin Royce is as passionate about Internet Marketing as he is with his ever-present cup of Starbucks coffee.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...