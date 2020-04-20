Phone Apps to Help Increase Your Productivity at Work

Photo by Yura Fresh on Unsplash

If you are looking for ways to improve your productivity, then you don’t necessarily need several ping-pong tables or to turn one of the conference rooms into a meditation room. There are other methods that could make you better at your job. In a second, you’ll learn about the apps that could make you more efficient. Let’s go!

Salesforce

Salesforce is an excellent app if you are looking for an intuitive CRM platform that will allow you to strengthen the relationships with your clients. It will have a positive impact on your sales, marketing, but also on the customer experience. What’s most important is that you can access all the vital data from your smartphone.

Faxburner

Sending faxes might be a bit troublesome, though there’s a way to make this entire process easier. You don’t need a fax machine – you can send and receive faxes with your smartphones or iPad. You can also archive old faxes or create new ones from multiple photos. It is especially great if you don’t need to send faxes often, and purchasing a fax machine is out of the question – with Faxburner App, you won’t have to pay a dime.

Expensify

If you need to travel a lot, then keeping track of all the travel expenses might be a bit challenging. Thankfully, Expensify can take care of this issue, making it much easier to not get lost in the chaos. If you give this app a try, you won’t have to worry about the lost receipts.

Trello

Trello is an excellent app if you want to track the workflow of your team. It allows you to make large projects considerably easier. You can create a transparent plan, where everyone has certain tasks assigned to them. This way, you will be able to tell right off the bat whether things are progressing nicely, or if your team needs more time to accomplish the goal.

Google Ads

Google Ads is a great tool if you want to be able to check the results and the current state of your ad campaigns anytime and everywhere. You don’t need a PC to see if there are any alerts, or to implement some changes – all of this can be done via your smartphone!

Asana

Asana is a project management software that allows you to track the progress of your team toward the goals. It is especially useful if you want all the processes that take place in your company to be as transparent as possible. In just a few seconds, you can check how your colleagues are faring when it comes to their projects, and it allows you to react more quickly if a need for any adjustments arises. It is also possible to check who is responsible for the projects that you are interested in, which makes the communication smoother. At the same time, you can comment on your colleague’s progress, without having to set up in-person meetings.

Skype

Although it has quite a lot of competitors, after all those years, Skype is still the number one app when it comes to video calls and voice calls. You don’t need to pay anything for your calls, which is especially useful if you often need to contact clients abroad. The video quality is superb, you can also send pictures, or just send messages!

Insightly

If you are looking for apps that will make it easier to manage your team while at the same time improving the customer experience, then you should consider checking out Insightly. This excellent CRM can help you when it comes to marketing, sales, but also with making sure that all the projects are delivered on time.

SignEasy

Signing all the necessary documents might not be that easy, especially if you often travel, without being able to access your PC. Thankfully, it is enough if you can access your smartphone to sign the documents legally. You won’t need to bother with faxing or scanning the documents – it is 2020 already, and there are quicker methods. This app can save you time that you’ll be able to spend in a more productive way.

Bonusly

If you want your colleagues to not only work hard but also to feel appreciated for their efforts, you should ensure that everyone in the company is aware of their accomplishments. Bonusly can raise the morale of your team by promoting exceptional performance.

Take a pick!

Even if you try to control yourself when it comes to the time that you spend on looking at your phone, you should consider using apps that could make your performance better. They won’t magically transform your career, but some of them could have a very noticeable impact on your productivity – why not try out some of them?

