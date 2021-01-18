Life in the future: Tech that will change the way we live

Companies like Virgin Galactic and SpaceX, amongst others, have been already looking for ways to conquer extraterrestrial spaces, targeting space tourism as a viable lifestyle option in the coming times. Smart bricks that shall soon enable storage as ‘batteries’ within buildings are in the pipeline. Many similar technology developments are set to change the way the world looks at things and does things.

Technology has been the driver of life and lifestyle for quite some time now. From laptops to mobiles to satellites and vehicles for extraterrestrial spaces, everything is being developed and managed by technology.

Technologies behind these developments

Technology has been enabling developments to make life easier for all protagonists from all corners of the world, including both rural and urban areas from the 1st world to the 3rd world countries. Let us now enumerate technologies that have have been at the base of these developments:

1. Artificial Intelligence is King

Only a concept till a few years back, Artificial Intelligence is now a reality for mostly all technology-based gadgets and mobile app ideas for business. AI basically makes machines ‘smart’, providing them with human-like intelligence. As humans learn from education and their life experiences with no forms of dedicated inputs, the technology is touted to make machines with their dedicated set of large inputs ‘smarter’ than even humans in the close future ahead. Robots, Alexa, Siri, Google Home, etc. are all developments that utilize this technology. Its usage is broadly classified into 2 parts:

The ‘weak AI’: Gadgets that utilize Artificial Intelligence to perform a certain task are known to use this narrow form of Artificial Intelligence. Google Search, various image recognition software, self-driving cars, etc. are all forms of this AI vertical. Somehow, weak AI, with its specific utilities has found the most usage in the technological arena. The ‘strong AI’: These include the higher-level AI developments, wherein the machines are required to think like and take decisions like humans. It is also called Artificial General Intelligence or AGI.

With the technology already crossing the US $10 billion mark, effectively and an year on year growth of 54%, the technology has been at the epitome of all science developments as well as discussions, both for good and bad.

2. Internet of Things (IoT)

All devices are getting connected, either through the internet, or bluetooth or even physically. When these devices in a close space connect and communicate with each other (with or without human intervention);they form an internet-like network called an Internet of Things (IoT) network. Smart A.C’s, smart lights, smart fan, smart watch, smart cars, smart refrigerators, etc. are all intrinsic inclusions of this network.

As there are more than 127 new devices connected every second, their total global numbers are set to cross the 50 billion mark by 2027. With varied levels, functionalities and size of sensors available all around; this technology has now become the basis of Industrial IoT (IIoT) as well. With huge strides in the healthcare, real estate, manufacturing sector, agriculture, amongst others; the technology is expected to be a forerunner that shall determine the face of the coming future.

3. The upcoming era of 5g

The above stated application and development trends of technology, require ample internet speed for better connectivity and computational prowess. The incoming 5G technology is touted to usher in a new chapter in this aspect. Developed on the basis of super-high-frequency airwaves, 5G shall enable internet speeds more than 100 times of the currently existing 4g networks, with better network capacity as well as a next to zero latency time (time required to open a page). With smart cities, smart surgeries and automated factories in the pipeline of the coming future, 5G will be giving wings to all the technology developments of the upcoming era.

4. Big Data and Machine Learning

The enormous amount of data collected by the numerous gadgets all around us is being collected by businesses all over to develop predictive models that will take decisions just like humans. The scores of data that help to develop the smartness of machines are known as big data. With the enormous space required to store these ever-enlarging data sets, clouds have been developed as an imminent solution. Big data is transformed into actionable information and then fed into Machine learning-based algorithms that enable machines to make smart decisions. With smart devices increasing every second, these technologies are the basis that shall be helping in the further evolution of these devices.

5. Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality

Technologies of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality enable creation of content and objects in 3-dimensions in an artificially developed background (VR) or in a real-time background (AR). Both these technologies together form an environment of Mixed Reality. With investments close to 20 billion USD the technology has been making a deep mark in the military, engineering and education sectors, amongst others.

These are Technology Times

We agree that everything about technology is not positive, but we would like to believe that at least the intent is positive. Even the current Covid-19 situation is completely technology-driven. From the viral pathogen to the research to its vaccine development, everything has technology clearly imprinted on them. However, Covid or not, the above-stated technologies are sure to rewrite the normal and rules of our current lifestyles.

