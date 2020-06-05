Let’s Talk About the Best Fiber-Based Internet Packages in the States

Photo by Leon Seibert on Unsplash

With a gazillion ISPs available in the United States, it’s hard to find out which one is the ONE that can cover all your internet needs, and stay well within your budget. Finding the right ISP is no less than a sport. If one provider promises to give you the best speeds, then it might lack in delivering affordability and vice versa.

Let’s face it, the internet has turned out to be one of the basic necessities of our lives and it is not fair that we have to pay a hefty amount for it.

Luckily, some ISPs realize that and they go the extra mile in providing us with ultra-speedy internet options that do not only exceed our expectations but also keep our wallets, very happy.

With the advent of Fiber-optic internet connections, users are now able to get speeds up to a whopping 1000 Mbps. Whether it’s video streaming, hefty downloading, or any other speed consuming activity, with Fiber-optic internet connection we can experience what we all grew up watching in movies, in our actual lives.

Why Fiber Internet?

The first thing that pops up in the mind whenever Fiber optic internet connection is mentioned, is the speed. Unlike other internet connections that came with a hefty price tag and offer mediocre speeds, fiber-optic internet changes the game. With data transferring at the speed of 1000 Mbps per second, Fiber-based internet connections are immune to the test of the time. This means, no matter how harsh the weather conditions are in your area, your internet connection will work well.

What are some Fiber Internet Packages You Can Get?

If you’re a Mediacom user, then we know how easy your life must be. It’s okay if you think differently about using Fiber-optic internet connection, because with Mediacom internet plans you can get a chance to experience high speeds and best performance, without breaking your bank.

However, if you want to give Fiber-Optic internet connections a chance, then look no further because now we’ll walk you through the best Fiber-based internet options available in the US. So, let’s not waste any more time and get right to it:

FiOS

FiOS is a Fiber-Optic internet connection from Frontier Communications. Available in more than 25 states across the US, FiOS is slowly becoming a go-to internet connection option for Americans.

You can get the basic package FiOS 50/50 for just $29.99 a month. If you’re planning to get FiOS for more users, then you can opt for FiOS 500/500, priced at $39.99. Imagine, these two packages are backed with the powerful Fiber-Optic technology, so you can enjoy downloading, streaming, and gaming, like how you’ve always wanted.

AT&T Internet

AT&T stands as the top cellular, internet, and cable TV service provider of the United States. AT&T provides fiber internet connections to several locations. Customers use AT&T internet either in a bundle of their choice or as a standalone service. What makes AT&T bundles worth your shot is how remarkably affordable they are in terms of providing a plethora of services to its customers.

CenturyLink Fiber Internet

Lastly, we have CenturyLink on our list. CenturyLink’s fiber internet connection is currently available in a few states only, but it’s working to stretch itself across as many as it can. When it comes to providing fiber-optic internet connection, CenturyLink has some pretty good fiber internet options for its residential customers.

All in All

There was a time fiber-optic internet was limited to only those who could afford it. Luckily, thanks to the USA’s best ISPs, using a fiber-optic internet connection has become a norm for many households. So, in the coming years, we certainly can expect this particular technology to be available to a greater number of users.

