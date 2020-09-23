Keeper Security vs. Dashlane: Which is Better for Your Business

Photo by Adi Goldstein on Unsplash

Keeper Security and Dashlane are both password management companies that promote keeping companies safe online by ensuring they are using safe and uncompromised passwords. They are also both at the top of the charts for password management.

When you are tasked with deciding the best fit for password management for enterprises, it comes down to these two companies. The question is, which is better for your business? The answer is not always going to be the same. It is going to depend on what you are looking for.

The Size of Your Business

One common theme in deciding which is better, Keeper or Dashlane, is taking into consideration the size of your business.

Most smaller businesses prefer Dashlane due mostly to the fact that they offer a free option. Any expense can be a large expense when you are a small business, especially in today’s economy. Being able to have password security for free eliminates the burden of one more monthly payment.

If you are a large company looking for extensive administrative reports and features, Keeper is your go-to password management company. With the ability to view the entire company’s passwords as well as see reports with password changes and strength at any given time, it certainly has the upper hand in the data category. These are also great tools for companies with employees who are not as technology and password savvy.

What You Will Find Across the Board

While their packages differ in price and in what they include, both Keeper and Dashlane provide their customers with superior password protection, password generation, and storage that can’t be beat.

What sets these two apart from the rest of the password management companies out there are the extensive features they offer to their clients. Both companies offer dark web monitoring and scanning and two-factor authentication. Many other companies don’t offer additional features at all.

Pricing

When it comes to anything in business, pricing is important. Dashlane is known for its free version, but the features on that are limited and fill up quickly.

Keeper has two plans that will keep your business protected. Keeper Business starts at 3.75 per person monthly and Keeper Enterprise starts at $5.00 per person monthly. For companies larger than 100 they suggest calling sales for a custom quote.

Dashlane also offers two plans, a team plan at $5.00 per person monthly, and a business plan at $8 per person monthly.

Both companies offer a free 30-day trial. Since they are truly neck and neck when it comes to security, giving both a try to see which interface you prefer is not a bad idea. Additionally, both are affordable plans for keeping your business and passwords safe online.

Support

One area that usually sets businesses apart is their support. Needing help navigating a company’s system can be essential while you are using it, and it can be frustrating to have to wait hours to days for answers.

Keeper offers 24/7 support in the chat and through email. If you are a late-night worker, this is especially important that you are able to chat with a representative at any time and not have to wait for an email during business hours. Having the option to chat with a representative at any time is also great for the employees who struggle with technology who are unable to follow the web-based support articles.

While Dashlane also has 24/7 email support, their chat is only available during business hours.

This gives the slight edge for support to Keeper, although with the extensive knowledge base for support both companies offer on the web, there are few reasons anyone would need to reach out for support outside of those who have a harder time understanding technology.

Which One is Right for You

With so much similarity across the two companies, either choice is really a winner when it comes to password security for your business. Both offer packages and features that are customizable for your business, providing you with the best that internet password security has to offer.

Each company is unique in the way the packages are presented and both offer a la carte options as add-ons to any of their existing packages, making their selections almost completely customizable.

Regardless of which company you choose to go with, the important thing is that you understand the importance of and are seeking out password security for your business. It is the first step in ensuring you are well-protected from security breaches that can cost your company millions in restoration fees and cause your customers to look elsewhere due to lack of trust.

Protecting your business is the best thing you can do and Keeper and Dashlane are the front runners when it comes to password management support.

