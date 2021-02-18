How AI is Redefining the Photography Industry

Photo by Alexander Dummer from Pexels

“Say cheese!” and ta-da, the photo got captured in your phone in a few seconds! Seems easy? Think for a moment how many pics you have clicked for that one perfect “Shot.” Today, the story has encountered a twist with an artificial intelligence (AI) touch that is redefining the photography industry and user experience in a much better way.

In this Instagram and Snapchat age, the image of an individual speaks more than their words. No matter what they are doing or where they are, they never forget to click and share images on several social media platforms. In short, cameras have now turned into an important part of an individual’s life. According to a study, it is cleared that around 95 million photos are shared on Instagram. This statistic is hard to overlook as it shows how obsessed people and businesses are to express their content through images. This stat also highlights another side of this concept. This is the rapid increase in human wants for quicker shutter-speeds, more megapixels, multiple lenses for capturing depth, better lenses, etc., to capture that PERFECT shot. Such wants push several images capturing device development industries to think beyond the imagination to meet the user’s demands and enhance their image-capturing experiences.

In the boast of meeting users’ such needs, the photography industry is experiencing AI involvement, taking it to the next level, satisfying the user’s demands, and redefining the art of capturing images. But how? How does this AI involvement become a reason for a change in the photography experience? And there are several questions in your list whose answers you are looking for. Right?

Below we have discussed everything about how AI in photography and its variation is redefining this industry. Take a close look-

AI is Altering The Way of Storing & Managing the Images

AI involvement in any industry leaves a big impact that benefits a user in several ways. One can catch its glimpse in the photography industry, where users can easily store, retrieve and manage their photos in redefined manner. Yes, that’s true! No matter what size of the photo is, AI enables users to store terabytes of photos quickly. Google Cloud Vision API is a perfect example that allows a user to store, browse and manage millions of images that are sometimes not prioritized by the management systems.

AI technology is giving an edge to the photography industry, improving the photo-editing experience, and one can catch its glimpse in the moment when Google partnered up with The New York Times to digitize their photo archive of five to seven million items. They also develop an infrastructure for immediate access to the desktop archive. This technology allows them to display the bigger picture and draw what precedes the events.

AI is Making Photography Highly Accessible

Artificial Intelligence is not just two words. In reality, its impact is indescribable; after all, AI technology is carving the photography niche to a great extent, making it accessible to everyone. Those days were now a part of history when a few professionals could only access the photographs. Today, all optimizations and image processing are done by highly-advanced algorithms in just one click (eliminating manual adjustment needs), making it score high in terms of accessibility.

The AI introduction in photography undoubtedly makes it accessible for individuals, but photography expertise and professional equipment are still necessary to achieve high results. With the consistent development in AI photography, experts believe that there is a high possibility that AI will diminish the role of the photographer.

AI is Giving An Edge To Photography Ideas

These days, the whole idea of photography encounters a new twist with AI integration. Let’s go back to those days when the first photography attempt was made in the 19th century. This was the time when photography was considered an art of recording light to create an image that could only be accomplished with required technical skills.

Over time, this light recording photography idea was left behind somewhere with the advancement in technology. And you can get a clear picture of AI evolved photography with the Microsoft released Drawing Bot, which can generate images from captions. All you have to add a few details in the description, and you can get an image outline. For instance, if you write “short beak, yellow bird, and black wings,” Drawing Bot will result in a bird image.

With just a short caption, designers can access images that look authentic; even people mistake them for real photographs. We are sure that a few words about Drawing Bot led you to conclude that AI involvement in photography can shape this industry. If you think so, we would like to highlight another AI device where you don’t need a caption as you can create imagery with a single text. Yes, your mind is triggered with the right thought. We’re talking about Google Clips, another advanced technology that does not require light to create images.

Google Clip is a small camera that can be easily connected to your Google Pixel, iPhone, or Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 device through Bluetooth and WiFi. This tech giant technology has cut down the role of a photographer to a great extent; because of this, Google’s technology is loaded with advanced algorithms, allowing the camera to scan familiar faces and activities and capture the moments automatically. Google Clips eliminate the need to stand behind a camera or to set a timer on your phone.

Gone are those days when technical skills are required to capture a decent image, as these days, this practice has become a matter of one tap on your smartphone. The AI camera of Apple’s iPhone 11 is another device that is shaping up the photography industry with its irresistible features. This device allows you to take a nice shot even in unfavorable conditions without putting in efforts to find the right angle. Above all, the gadget has the superb capability of comparing all these pictures to find a perfect photo.

Know More About AI’s Influence in Photography Industry

The tech giant Google highlighted some of their achievements that also include a set of landscape images that were edited with deep learning technology assistance. Up to 40 percent of images edited by AI gain a high appreciation from the expert photographers. The images were so well edited that it was hard to spot the difference between the images edited by a professional photographer and AI. This whole scenario shows that artificial intelligence is successfully making its own pride place in the photography industry, especially in the editing department, pointing toward its positive influence. But at the same time, it’s also a wake-up call for those who are still using traditional photography.

Final Words

The above-listed points clearly show how the introduction of AI-based on the machine and deep learning is redefining the photography industry. So, it’s time to shift your focus from the camera hardware to AI-integrated devices.

In the last few years, a huge shift has been noticed to AI-driven photography, and there are several reasons behind it (we have already discussed above). This technology has undoubtedly influenced the development of on-click algorithms that transform the whole way of editing photographs. They work faster than the traditional methods and also surprise the audience with their new features. The majority of professionals in the photography industry are worried about AI involvement as they find that this technology will replace the human-interference in photography down the road. But that’s not true as there will always be room for taking manual control of the device. It is important to stay updated with every change in the industry and discover creative routes to give your photography a new direction.

