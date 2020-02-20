Photo by Blake Wisz on Unsplash

In this digital era, mobile credit card processing has grown in popularity thanks to the proliferation of the mobile economy. Almost 75% of the American population past the age of 18 have access to a smartphone. This means that merchants who have not adopted mobile credit card processing are missing out on a broad demographic for their revenue stream in an exceedingly crowded marketplace. The reason behind this is the fact that consumers have shown a preference for convenience as an essential factor when making their purchasing decisions.

If you already have a merchant account, then set up only requires a tablet or a smartphone since most mobile card reader applications are built into both android and IOS devices. Then the other key thing in your arsenal should be a credit card reader, such as the EMV chips or magnetic stripe cards, plus of course the mobile app that will help you in managing transactions.

Below are the benefits of using mobile credit cards processing:

Better Customer experience

Using mobile credit card processing increases the speed at which you can process payments, reducing the otherwise boring wait times for your clients. Impatient customers might walk out the door because they don’t have time to wait at a checkout queue. Clients are typically more inclined to come back if they don’t have to deal with long wait times. For a business experiencing hectic periods during the day, mobile credit card processing can directly increase profit since you will be able to serve more customers.

In retail stores, the sales team can engage with clients, right on the sales floor, to accept payment through a tablet without the inconvenience of having to wait or risk losing the sale. Engaging with clients during their purchase decisions helps in making sure they make the right decisions, but also allows the sales team to upsell.

Offers Convenience To Clients

Most people nowadays find it hard to move around with hard cash. The advent of the mobile wallet has created a scenario where the traditional wallet is slowly becoming a thing of the past. Therefore as a business, leveraging mobile credit card processing helps you weigh in on this client expectation to purchase your products and services digitally. Otherwise, unless you have prior preparation, potential clients can find alternative venues that allow them to settle the bills through their mobile credit card applications.

Expand Business Footprint

It positions your business as a significant player far beyond the checkout counter. Accepting more payment types also broadens your customer base and thus increases your revenue streams. Mobile credit card processing can be as easy as simply attaching a smart reader to a smartphone or a tablet. Once this is done, you will be well prepared to accept payment wherever you go. The rising trend with customers is the flexibility to pay from their smartphones regardless of where they shop. So embracing mobile credit card payment allows you to expand your business to new frontiers like a farmers market, festivals, and tradeshows.

Gain Insight Into Business Ops

A common struggle for most companies is monitoring customer purchasing behavior as well as keeping the inventory in check. Mobile credit card processing at your business premises allows you, as a business owner, to automate these processes. The business operations become more efficient because you can track the products you are selling to help you know your specific customer demands better.

For instance, pizza dealers may use purchasing data to realize that they sell a lot of pizzas on Fridays, and hence make sure they have enough ingredients available to capitalize on the Friday sales. By doing this, they will be meeting customer demands, which ultimately increases sales.

Seamless Payments

Akin to retail stores, mobile credit card processing solutions are also vital for restaurants. This has been evident in some of the largest restaurant chains in the US, which have integrated tablet devices at each outlet. So, diners can pay for their meals at their convenience, without waiting for the waiter to bring them the bill. This pay-at-table solution also has the potential of increasing your order size.

Additionally, the mobile credit card processing systems are often located at the POS. They can be programmed to provide targeted ads at different times during the sales experience, which encourages clients to buy more.

Security

The current wave of cybercrime has necessitated stringent security measures for payment systems. Mobile card processing lets your business avail a more sophisticated payment technology that lowers the risk of fraud. Mobile credit card payments integrated with EVM are particularly more secure, which gives your clients peace of mind whenever they are shopping. This is more so because they can watch an entire transaction taking place right in front of their eyes. It is especially true with regard to the pay-at-table mobile credit card processing systems.

Less Paperwork

With mobile credit card processing capability, the business can easily tally and record sales at the end of a business day. With digitization, it’s just about punching a few buttons to bring everything together into your financial reports. Mobile credit card processing relieves your business from the mundane tasks of having to deal with reams of receipts to be processed. You get to save time and reduce the cost of paper, which is ideal for your business

Operate Business More Efficiently

With mobile credit card processing, you get to operate your business more efficiently. This is because of the consistent and seamless experiences it allows you to accord your clients. It is a critical customer touchpoint, regardless of whether you are operating a brick and mortar store or an online ecommerce site. Mobile credit card processing can also be easily merged together with reward or loyalty programs, giving you the ability to provide critical client retention programs whenever you are engaged in business.

Conclusion

Having the ability to provide mobile credit card processing offers several benefits to your business regardless of whether you are operating a brick and mortar store or an online ecommerce business. More importantly, the company should exercise due diligence when settling on service providers, so as to choose only those who are credible.

Nonetheless, mobile credit card processing affords several benefits to your company which include: better customer experience, expanding the business footprint, seamless payments, enhanced security, less paperwork, and the ability to operate the business more efficiently.

