7 Best Productivity Tools for Every Smart Business Bloggers

There are times when we feel like we can be more productive than we are. Those are the times when we feel like 24 hours is not even enough for one day. The reason for this feeling most of the time, is a lack of productivity. When you are not doing well enough, it is normal to think that you need more time to do well. But in reality, what you need is the right tools to help you out. This is even more important if you are a business blogger; you want to ensure that you can maximize every single minute and make the best use of it. So, it is important that you do not try to do things on your own. With the right productivity tools, you can do much more than you can even imagine. From time management tools to email management tool and calendar tools and other functions, you have all that you need to be productive.

There are a lot of productivity tools out there, so it really is not enough that you know these tools. You have to use them to solve different challenges. It is important that you are not trying out every single tool that you come across. You have to be strategic about how to use these tools. You should use them to solve a particular problem for you.

According to an essay writer at assignment help, there are different key areas of business blogging where people can tend to lose productivity or might require some help and these tools can come in really handy. These key areas include Organization, Focus, Writing, Automation, Social media, and Visuals.

Organizational Tools

Evernote:

This is a tool which you can use to take note. With this software, you can create your notes and also share them. There are also different mediums through which you can use this tool. You can use it on your mobile device, your desktop or in a web browser.

This tool also has a chrome extension that can come in really handy, allowing you to clip something directly from the web, add them to your Evernote account and save them. Plus, all the notes you make are synchronized with your account.

By allowing you to arrange all your notes in one place, this tool will help you become more organized.

Trello:

This is a productivity tool for project management with which you can build boards for all the projects you have at hand. It also allows you to create a list for all the projects on the board and add cards to the lists at will. The cards you add can contain details such as descriptions, due dates, labels, and checklists, etc. You can also move around the cards and lists by dragging and dropping them.

This tool can be used on multiple devices and you can use it to sync your work.

You are able to manage the tasks for big projects that require plenty of details. The simple interface makes it easy to work with. With Trello, your project management is faster.

Focusing Tool

Toggl:

This tool was designed for you to be able to track your use of time. It helps you to focus on the work at hand by making you race against time.

Type in the work you are doing and start the timer. Once you are done, stop the timer. This application will record the task you did and the time you spent doing it. You can use this software on different platforms such as the mobile phone, desktop, and on the web, and you can generate a report or support teams.

By tracking the time spent on each task, you are held accountable for how long you spend on each task. You can use this to monitor your team’s productivity.

Writing Tool

Grammarly:

This online tool helps you to proofread the content that you write. It helps you check your sentence structure, spelling, grammar, style, etc.

Grammarly is in fact, one of the best proofreading tools out there even though there are a number of capable alternatives too. It is impossible for this tool to replace what a person thinks or how they think but it helps you with an idea of how you should write what you have in mind.

With this tool, you can easily point out the part of your content that you need to improve. You can also learn from this tool as it points out what to change and why you should change it.

Automation Tool

IFTTT:

With this tool, you can create a connection between different online channels. This tool helps to connect two channels together so it can perform tasks automatically. For instance, if you receive a new email with an attachment to it, it automatically saves the attached file to your account on Google Drive.

By automating numerous tasks that you would have had to do by yourself and would have taken your time, this tool saves you stress and time.

Social Media Tool

Buffer:

This marketing tool helps in scheduling your updates on social media and also helps you look for great content that you can share.

It is very easy to use and can be used through the mobile app, browser extension or buffer account from which you can put in content and share directly. You can also decide on the time you want it to share the update from your account.

You can also find good content that you can share through Buffer’s web interface or the Suggestions app.

Visual Tool

Pablo:

With this tool, you can create images that are catching to the eyes and share them on different social media platforms such as Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, etc.

Images that have quotes with them would normally generate plenty of traction on social media. But the problem is the time you require to create one.

This tool makes that easier and faster. Open the tool, paste it write your preferred text, select a background and you’re done.

Another fun thing is that; this tool is a part of Buffer. This implies that you can also schedule them for sharing after creating them using your Buffer account.

Pablo takes an average of two minutes to create a shareable image that would have otherwise taken so long.

Conclusion

When choosing a productivity tool, it is important that you do not just jump around on all tools. You know what is important and necessary for you, and that is what you should stick to.

As a business blogger, what is necessary for me might not be useful for you. So, it is important that you know the tools that you want and goes for it.

