6 Useful Apps that Could Decrease the Costs of Running a Business

Running a small business is not easy, though the recent events have made this process significantly more difficult. Even with the financial support provided by the government, many businesses will go under. It means that in times like this, any way of saving money should not be ignored. In a second, you’ll learn about apps that could help you decrease the costs of running your business.

Connecteam

An easy way to save money is to get rid of the landline and use apps like Connecteam instead. This way, you won’t have to worry about the costs of the calls. It is especially important if your employees are located in multiple countries – the costs of everyday communication via phone would be exorbitant. Thankfully, with Connecteam, you can have live group conversations, each employee can “react” to new developments, and the entire internal communication becomes much smoother. The cheapest available plan is free for up to 200 employees. At the same time, although the app has a lot to offer, it is easy to use – you won’t get lost among all the cryptic features.

HyreCar

If you don’t want to purchase a car, but it is not rare that you need a vehicle, then you could download the HyreCar app. It doesn’t matter if you need a car to deliver some materials, or simply go from point A to point B – this app will make the process of renting a car extremely easy. Alternatively, if your company owns a car, but you don’t use it very often, then you could use this app to rent it to someone else, and at least make some money!

Rescuetime

If you think that you, and your co-workers, might have trouble avoiding distractions, then the Rescutime app could make focusing much easier. If you install the app, you’ll know how much time you spend on various apps, websites, and on your projects. It doesn’t require manual entry – the app will do that for you! You can block the websites that you frequently visit when you are procrastinating, which can improve your productivity. Being aware that your time is tracked can give your willpower a boost that could help you finish your projects quicker, which would save you some stress as well. You might be initially surprised by the amount of time that you normally waste, though you are not the only one. Once you have all the data, you can start creating a better plan for every day.

Paribus

If your company often purchases products online, then Paribus could help you decrease the costs. How? The app monitors the prices of the items that you’ve purchased. If there is a price change, Paribus will let you know, which means that you can get back the price difference. Some of it will go to the app owners, but you’ll get back the majority. This way, you won’t have to track the price changes yourself, which means that you’ll be able to focus on other, more essential tasks. If your company regularly orders products from the internet, the app could save you thousands of dollars a year.

Wave

If you cannot afford costly accounting software, then you could use Wave instead. It will take care of all the expenses and invoices – there is also an option of scanning the receipts. The easy-to-read interface makes it easy to see if your business is in an excellent financial condition, or whether the financial situation is dire. The Wave app is completely free, without any hidden fees for small businesses. Okay, so how does it make money? In the United States and in Canada, it also offers payroll services for a reasonable price. The option to allow your business to accept online payments costs up to 3.4% + 30¢ (bank payments have a 1% fee).

Abukai

If traveling a lot is one of the key features of your job, you should consider installing Abukai. Why? There’s nothing fun in looking for the receipts from the hotels and trains for expense reports. With Abukai, the entire process will become much easier. It allows you to scan invoices and receipts to generate reports with all the essential information automatically. 12 reports per year are free – if you need them more frequently, you might consider purchasing a premium plan.

Managing a company is not easy, though in recent times, staying floating became even much more challenging. It will take some time before things get back to normal, which means that for now, decreasing the costs of operating the business is a priority. Depending on your industry, apps could help you decrease some expenses. Most of the ones that you can find on this list are free or at least have free trial periods. Hopefully, they will help you survive this difficult time.

