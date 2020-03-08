5 Ways Technology is Innovating Waste Management

Photo by Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash

No matter what industry you’re most attached to, new technology will eventually catch up with you. That’s why it’s worth giving attention to the latest advances and innovations. The efforts help deliver the best possible services to customers while minimizing business costs. Even the waste management sector that has been slow to take up on technology is currently experiencing some innovative supports.

Improved Recycling Rates

Many waste removal companies are heavily investing in improving their rubbish collection tools, techniques, and services. One aspect worth sharing is the increased turning of wastes into energy. Certain types of waste can be quickly converted to energy instead of just sitting in a landfill. Think of aerobic digesters that reward with biogas and other by-products that are readily utilizable. Many organic materials such as food and agricultural leftovers are readily usable in this regard. Restaurants and homesteads simply order for skip bags, fill them and leave it all to the waste handling companies.

With a glimpse of natural geothermal processes, the thermal conversion is another technology that plays well to convert waste into useful products. This discipline relies on heat and pressure to turn wastes into chemical, fertilizer, oils and much more. Some technologies explore the conversion of landfill gas into energy as well. Bioreactors, microturbine technology, and fuel cells have all proved useful in dealing with the ever-produced wastes.

Automated Waste Collection

The use of automated waste collection is growing. Automatic sensors let waste management companies know that bins are already full and send alerts for servicing. Again, think of optical sorters, magnets and advanced disk screens that have hugely made the sorting process quite fast and rather easy. These screening technologies are ever-growing in efficiency thereby contributing to higher recycling rates. Even trucks used for skip hire are switching from diesel to natural gas for environmentally friendly and cost-effective operations. The use of logistics software and mobile apps has further simplified the waste management process too.

Photo by James Day on Unsplash

Route Optimization and efficiency

Waste management companies are increasingly investing in advanced systems and optimization software that optimally contributes to protecting the environment as well as reducing hazardous emissions. Technology has made point-to-point pickup of skip bags financially viable and eco-friendly. Advanced software has made it rather easier to plan routes that efficiently guide waste collecting trucks. This reduces energy usage by making collections more fuel-efficient.

Modernization of Landfills

The waste management sector has progressively harnessed the power of science and scale to modernize garbage dumps. Springing up are highly engineered landfills that comply with federal and state regulations. These waste management structures ascertain complete protection of human health alongside that of the environment. Some landfills are even equipped with solar panel systems integrated with a geomembrane. This technology facilitates the production of sustainable energy while preventing carbon from re-entering the environment.

Quick Services and Turnaround Times

Technology continues to reduce the complexity and cost of garbage removal systems. Waste clearance is becoming more efficient, safer and productive with little or no environmental impact. Bigger waste handling companies are investing in feature-rich customer-oriented technologies. Think of the user-friendly mobile apps for prompt service, easy pickups and bill settlement – all through simple push notifications. Opting for skip hire or man and van services are growingly becoming easier and more cost-friendly.

