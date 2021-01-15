5 Benefits of Using Marketing Automation

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Marketing automation software is created to take on the most mundane marketing tasks in order to free up more time for creativity. Introducing marketing automation to your business allows you to scale up your sales and marketing operations by collecting personalized information about your customers, generating leads around the clock, and running email marketing campaigns. And it is just the tip of the iceberg.

For that reason, marketing automation platforms, like Weave, are gaining popularity. Before choosing the right platform to increase sales, it is crucial to determine which marketing channels work best for you and ensure that your marketing team works on a concrete marketing strategy.

Below, you’ll find the core benefits of marketing automation you need to consider to make the most out of your investment.

Productivity Increase

Marketing automation makes the maximum use of your human resources. Getting routine processes automated, a single employee can run complex and ongoing campaigns and connect with many more prospects than it would be possible manually.

Besides, it is a huge time saver. You can create multiple campaigns, posts, and messages in advance and schedule them for a specific time. By reducing the need for employees to spend so much time and effort creating and distributing emails and collecting data, you can exponentially outgrow your previous efficiency limits.

Continuous Brand Presence

Marketing automation allows any business to create a permanent brand presence on multiple channels simultaneously. Due to its ability to save time and resources, marketing automation means you can now expand your campaigns across various channels. It helps marketers build brand awareness so the prospects could identify your business and connect with you.

Allowing customers to interact with your business in a variety of ways makes it easier for them to reach you in a way that is convenient for them. It also increases the visibility of your business, which helps attract new customers. Some automated marketing tools even offer to operate in multiple channels using a single program.

Lead Scoring and Nurturing

Using those tools for assigning a specific rating to leads, you can automatically sort them based on demographics and BANT – Budget, Authority, Need, and Timeline – criteria, as well as particular behavior, including frequency of activity. By tracking each of these factors and assigning them a relevant score, you will get a complete picture of the prospects’ interests and engagement. More advanced features include inactivity-based rating reduction, support for multiple scoring models that separate demographics from behavior.

You can also use the software to automate drip marketing campaigns, in which relevant messages based on potential customers’ behavior are sent within a specific time. They include automated message flows via email or other channels. This opportunity is often used to launch lead nurturing strategies designed to maintain and improve relationships with potential customers in the long run.

Dynamic Content Personalization

Marketing automation tools help you create more useful and detailed customer profiles. Automated solutions always collect information based on customer purchases, email openings and responses, selected preferences, and more. All of this data is stored for future use so that you can interact more effectively with each client, providing them with personalized marketing and sales experience.

Depending on an individual customer’s behavior, those tools can dynamically change delivery mechanisms, content consumption options, format, and location on your website or blog. Dynamic content will enable you to use product recommendations and the most appropriate content in your emails. A personalization engine will allow you to target particular, narrow groups of people and turn them into buyers.

Analytics and Reporting

Marketing automation software provides detailed reports. Such tools keep track of each campaign, publication, lead scoring process, or any other operation you use them for. Automatically collecting and organizing data from your campaigns will allow you to view and use this crucial data to your advantage quickly and effectively.

An all-in-one marketing automation platform will provide you with detailed graphs, statistics, and other report data that you can analyze to optimize your future email campaigns, customer journey maps, and content marketing plans.

Conclusion

Digital marketing is an integral part of running a business today. In order to expand your business, it is essential to make sure that your business marketing strategy covers all the possible sources of benefit.

Marketing automation, when used correctly, is a fantastic tool. It allows small businesses with limited human resources to successfully run complex campaigns and effectively manage their time. The benefits of marketing automation also apply to larger companies, allowing them to reach out to each of their customers in a highly personalized way.

Among managing primitive tasks, it helps marketers to perform more effective operations on leads, use multiple channels to target marketing campaigns on more distinct groups, optimize content for them, and build a business’s presence on the web.

