Making Your Business Lockdown-Friendly

If you find yourself in the unfortunate position of having to try and keep your business going strong during a lockdown, you are not alone. Many people are in this same boat, and it is a situation that is extremely challenging for a lot of individuals, particularly entrepreneurs. One of the main things you are going to have to do is work out how to make your business more lockdown-friendly. Luckily, there are many ways to do that, and in this article, we are going to take a look at some of the most important and useful things among them.

Move Everything Online

Probably one of the first things you will want to do is to ensure that you have plenty of your operations online, rather than offline. The more that you move things online, the more likely it is that your business can continue in the way you would hope, so this is something that you are really going to want to look into. In particular, you should aim to make it easier for customers to buy from you online, so that you can keep on getting sales in.

If you do that, and you also make a point of turning as many other processes online as you possibly can, your business is going to be so much more likely to succeed during a lockdown and to exist beyond it.

Build a Digital Presence

It’s a great time to start boosting your digital marketing more and more, as you are going to inevitably rely on it if you are hoping to keep your business going strong. To make sure that this succeeds, one of the most important things you should do is to build your digital presence, if you have not already started doing this. What do we mean by this? Simply that you should make sure you are going to be visible to as many people as possible in the online virtual world.

There are a lot of benefits to this, one being that you are effectively going to have a better chance of bringing in more customers as a result. But building an online digital presence will also bode well for the future of the business. So how do you do it? It’s all about getting your brand out there in as strong a way as you possibly can. Social media, your own website, and other similar places are good areas to begin with.

Focus On Keeping Everyone Safe

In truth, we all know that the main priority should be to keep everyone safe. That includes your staff members, customers, and the wider community in general. You should make sure that you are doing everything you can to keep everyone safe, and there are a lot of steps that you can take to make sure of this. For one thing, it’s wise to ensure people are working from home wherever possible, and you will need to make sure that you are making that plausible as much as you can for as many staff members as you can.

Beyond that, you should of course ensure that those who need to come to work are kept safe through the use of all of the usual routines that we are now so used to. That would include hand washing, social distancing, wearing masks and so on. And you should make sure that you are taking an active stance in helping to test people and ensure you don’t put any customers at risk either by offering them your services digitally or over the phone where possible.

Rely on Cloud Computing

Once you start to move everything to people’s homes and online, you are going to have to change what kind of technology you use and the way that you use it. In particular, you will need to make sure that you are adopting technological solutions which enable you to keep everything running smoothly. One such adaptation which a lot of businesses are already looking to is the use of cloud computing.

Cloud computing is essentially just the use of an external server or terminal, or a set of them, to help store and access your own files, or to provide a service that you can use jointly with other members of your team throughout your business. It can take many forms, but whether you are adopting the use of Google Docs or you want to migrate to aws, you can be sure that it is going to help you out in a variety of ways. It is one of the easiest ways to quickly adapt your business to a lockdown world.

Hone In on a Single Focus

For many businesses, an important and essential way to ensure survival is to hone in on a single focus, rather than keep your focus dispersed over a wide number of things. Let’s say you are currently selling thousands of different types of products. Keeping all of those going strong, and ensuring that the supply chain involved in making and distributing them is still strong, is going to become much more challenging during a lockdown. For that reason, you should make sure that you are honing in on one focus, so you can make it all so much easier and simpler.

If you do this, you are essentially improving the chances that your business can actually succeed in the long run – and survive until after lockdown, when you can start widening your focus out again, if you like.

Adapt to Market Trends

One of the things that successful entrepreneurs do is they see everything as an opportunity, rather than a drawback. If you can start to apply that kind of thinking to the current pandemic, and particularly to lockdown, then you are going to be much more likely to keep your business going strong. In particular, you should think about trying to adapt to the current market trends that are starting to appear in response to the lockdown and other measures that are in place.

By simply doing a little research and seeing what the market is demanding, you can change your business slightly to ensure that you are adapting to what is really going on. That is what good business people do, and it’s something that could well be enough to help you through the current turbulence your business might be experiencing.

Check the Feasibility Of Your Business Model

Here’s something that is almost always a good idea to do regularly, but also definitely something you should be doing if your business is in lockdown. If you are concerned about whether or not your business is going to survive the lockdown period, you should think about checking the feasibility of your business model. You might find that there are things that are out of date there, or which are simply unlikely to work during a time such as this. You can then of course change the model to something that is more likely to work.

As with the point above, this is all about adapting to the current circumstances, so that you can be more likely to survive as a business and carry on doing whatever you would ideally want to do.

Take these ideas on board, and your business should be in a much better position to survive the covid lockdown. That will be good news for you and your teams, and it’s something that is absolutely worth focusing on during this time. It might also be simpler than you think.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

