How Your Small Business Can Recover After Quarantine is Over

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the reality we knew so well has changed to a great extent. We can no longer enjoy going out freely – in many countries around the world, people are advised to stay at home, and can even get a fine for going outside without a significant reason. Of course, we can still go out to get the most necessary shopping, like groceries and food, but we need to practice social distancing. As a result, local supermarkets, bakeries, drugstores, etc. still can function (albeit at a significantly scaled-down level), but for many other businesses, this pandemic is genuinely a tough nut to crack. Many small businesses now find themselves struggling to survive.

Small companies based on walk-in traffic and person-to-person interaction still have their rent to pay while there is no income. If there are any sales, they are gradually shrinking more and more visibly, as people have to stay home and limit their expenses to the minimum. This time is especially difficult for businesses providing services associated with spending free time, like cinemas, cafes, swimming pools, amusement parks, etc.

However, sooner or later, this difficult situation will come to an end. The coronavirus will be under control, and people will be allowed to go out and revisit their favorite places. The question is, how can your small business recover after quarantine is over? We have come up with some useful ideas:

Enhance your marketing and show appreciation

To promote your business more effectively in such a difficult situation, you should enhance your marketing strategies. For example, if you own a cafe, you can invest in personalized coffee cup sleeves that will have a chosen imprint. Apart from your logo, you can come up with some cute messages, like “Good to have you back!”. In this way, you can show your customers that you really appreciate them coming back after the lockdown, which may encourage them to visit your place again. If you do not sell hot drinks, you can order some other imprinted materials with similar appreciation messages, like leaflets, postcards, boxes, etc.

Stay flexible

After such a crisis in your business, you may have to set new priorities. Maybe it will be necessary to put off creating a satellite office or hiring new employees. As a responsible business person, you probably had some long-term plan for your company. Do not hold on to it at any cost – you need to take the new circumstances into account. Set such priorities that will be adapted to today’s reality, not the previous best scenario you had in mind. What is more, you should have some backup plans which can come in handy if your main idea does not work out. Even if you strongly believe that your primary scenario will work out, you can never predict what the actual effect will be like. You must take into consideration that you will be experiencing an after-pandemic situation for the first time, and it is hard to tell what can happen.

Use discounts

Although it is understandable that after a break in conducting your business, you may need to earn as much money as possible, remember about using discounts to your advantage. In case some customers were not so willing to come back to your business after the quarantine, lower prices may prove useful in luring them in. What is more, many entrepreneurs sell discount cards even during the lockdown, promising that when everything is back to normal, clients will be able to use their services more cheaply. This is a good idea as well!

Cut expenses, if necessary

Financial stability is undoubtedly crucial to your business, so you should think about cutting expenses, if necessary. If you do not want to lay off staff, you may consider moving to a smaller office, for example. You do not have to think about this by yourself – just contact your accountant or your banker and talk to them about this problem. They may provide you with the necessary information that will help you to revive after this pandemic disaster and continue your business. After some time, when you manage to regain your financial stability, you can think about getting those cut expenses back.

Improve your client service and expand your offer

In order to encourage your past customers to come back to your business, you should make them more curious about it. For instance, you can add new products or services and promote them as really worth consumers’ attention. Apart from that, you can improve the client service, saying that, for example, now they will have to wait less time for the results. If you have enough financial resources, or if you can take a loan, it is a good idea to order some new equipment or hire more employees that will allow you to provide better services and attract more customers.

Generally, it is hard to guess what the situation after the quarantine will exactly look like. Nevertheless, it is advisable to have some ideas in mind, so that you could apply them immediately when the time comes. We hope our tips will help you with that. Good luck with recovering your business!

