Best Marketing Practices for Re-Opening During COVID-19

According to a report by Economic Times, it is cleared that market mavens will see benchmark indices rising 15 percent in 2020. But the new mysterious pneumonia-like virus outbreak, novel Coronavirus, in 2020, has spooked the global market. COVID-19 pandemic has not only changed every part of lives, but it has wide ramifications for marketing and several other industries & sectors in the economy too.

With the continuous rise in the number of corona cases, WHO (World Health Organisation) declared this disease a world pandemic and hence, led several countries to decide nationwide lockdown to decline the growth rate in corona cases. Such a move has slowed the speed of COVID-19 health cases in the nation, but countries also witnessed the worst economic downturn. To recover this loss, countries are easing restrictions, including the reopening of your business during and post COVID-19. Such ease provided by the national government forced the different sectors to change their working conditions. So, it is highly important to come back on the stage with a plan and effective strategies to beat this challenging situation of the market.

In this guide, we have discussed some of the best marketing tips that you can put into practice to reopen without violating the government generated COVID-19 guidelines. Let’s start our list-

1. Research & Learn

First, learn as much as possible about the whole process of market reopening in this pandemic. Because novel coronavirus has changed everyone’s lives and gives a new perspective to continue the daily works, so it is essential to stay updated and learn more about the current global situation. The Internet, newspapers, magazines, and overall media is flooded with a lot of information about this worldwide pandemic. Rely on reputable and trustworthy sources that can give you the right information and help you to make a prominent decision about your business in this challenging time. Several nations have come up with different guidelines to follow in order to open. To gather accurate and updated information, we would suggest you rely on Government agencies and public health organizations.

Here we have come up with a few resources at different levels that will help you to kick off your research on re-opening.

Federal Guideline Resources

The first reliable resource is the WHO (World Health Organization), which plays a major role in giving international health info from their headquarters. For every global update on coronavirus, this resource is considered reliable.

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has emerged as one of the best resources on coronavirus. From clear guidance in market reopening to preparing small businesses for the effects of the pandemic, you can get your research started with this resource.

State-Level Resources

Official Website of State Government: Although there are several resources, state government websites also comprise up-to-date information about novel coronavirus and its latest guidelines, rules, and regulations that can help you to know more about reopening.

Local Level Resources

A state always comprises several cities and counties, specifying guidelines different from the state. If you operate your business in a county or city, then you should be aware of local health guidelines regulated by the government. Check their official website to know what reopening guidelines you need to adhere to.

2. Planning is essential

Before reopening your business, make sure you are ready to face the COVID-19 challenges. Because coronavirus is now entitled as the most contagious disease that can be easily spread among humans, so it is important for businesses to come up with a reopening plan that can lead you back on the track again. For this, you need to consider the factors listed below.

Follow the Rules & Regulations

To decline the rise in COVID-19 cases, state and central governments set a few guidelines that include staying at home & business closures. At the same time, they are also providing ease in their certain decisions in various regions, giving a green signal to the reopening plan. No matter what type of business you operate, it is essential to follow industry-specific policies generated by public health officials. For example, there may be a mandatory rule to follow that social distancing, safety protocols, including sanitization and wearing face-covering by your employees in your industry, are one of the essential guidelines to follow. You can kick-off a perfect reopening plan and build a customer’s trust and confidence by following the official rules and regulations.

Safety

In this challenging COVID time, as a business owner, you should prioritize the health and safes of your employees as well as the customers. No matter what type of business you operate in which area, you should adopt the safety measures and take extra precautions for the successful reopening and declining the COVID-19 at your place of business.

Hygiene Practices

When it comes to safety, then the first thing you should prioritize is general hygiene. It is an essential marketing practice that you should never overlook; after all, the health of your customer and employees is necessary. Enforce the guidelines of public health officials when employees get back to their work. From cleaning to sanitizing the office or your premises, implementing strict hygiene practices in your business can prevent the spreading of COVID-19 at your place. You should also stock up the cleaning products like sanitizer while working hours so that your employees can use it and stay safe from any infection.

PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)

PPE is one of the essential guidelines issued by public health officials, and you must continue to follow this guideline whenever you decide to reopen. COVID-19 has completely changed today’s story because now business owners have to obey the rules & regulations and even take precautions, including wearing PPE by employees. Not only this, but states have also listed the requirements to wear masks and gloves in general guidelines.

Social Distancing:

When it comes to COVID-19 general health practices and guidelines, then social distancing is always on the top in order. Maintaining the social distancing in your premises as much as possible is essential to prevent the COVID-19 spread. Rearrange your current workplace in such a way so that social distancing can be followed. It is a necessary step to carry forward toward the health of both customers and employees. As per the CDC guidelines, a business owner must adopt these changes

Installing physical barriers

Changing layouts to create six feet of distance between you and your customer

Closing communal spaces

Preventing the rush at your workplace

Limiting the number of people to be entered at your workplace or premises

Encourage a complete social distancing following the above-listed several points. It would help reopen and get back on the success track again.

3. Access Your Business

Now you very well know the guidelines that you should follow in terms of customer and employee health and preventing this COVID-19 spread. Once you know it very well, your next move should be considering your operational needs. There are a few challenges that you need to handle at the operation level. Let’s make it simple for you. Ask yourself the below-listed questions-

What does my business need right now to survive in this COVID time?

Today, the businesses are facing several challenges in terms of financing, ideal investments, sales, and the overall growth of the business. Now, they are reopening during this pandemic, owners still have the fear of losing their track.

As a business owner, you must ask yourself what things you should focus on to survive in this crisis. If we say clearly, then we are pointing towards

Calculating your sales numbers regularly,

Knowing your operation cost & expenses, including rent, insurance, utilities, etc.,

Taking the company’s finances on a serious note,

Knowing how your company is spending money to make money,

Take a look at your payroll,

How much money you have leftover to pay your employees and clear the cost of expenses.

What will my initial staffing requirements be when I reopen?

Your staff is important for you, and bringing all of them back in full-capacity will be like putting their lives at risk. During this COVID-19 crisis, you should call your professionals for limited hours. In this way, you can easily prevent the crowd at your workplace and maintain the social distance. Not only this, but it also helps your business to recover the loss it has to suffer in the lockdown.

4. Execution

When you will be very well aware of the guidelines generated by public health officials, several safety measures & precautions, and preparing yourself all complete, then it is the time to put it all into practice. Execute your overall business strategy and be ready to carve a niche in the business world even in this tough time of the pandemic.

Final Thoughts

In this COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to follow the rules, regulations, and general health guidelines issued by the state, central government, and public health officials. Because staying at home is not an all-time solution, so it is essential to reopen to take the economy and your financial growth back on track. To achieve this milestone, all you have to do is to follow the marketing practices listed in this blog post.

