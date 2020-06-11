5 Tips on How to Keep a Positive Reputation During the Pandemic for Business Owners

This pandemic, it’s a struggle. It’s hard enough to keep any sort of reputation as it is especially for businesses that are deemed non-essential, but what you don’t want, though, is for your business to get more known for the wrong reasons.

Hence, in this article, we are going to share with you some ways that you can keep a positive reputation during the COVID-19 pandemic, or better yet, even improve it exponentially and make the most out of the situation that we are given.

Adapt and Maintain the Best Service Standards

This global pandemic is unique in terms of all the global crises we have experienced so far. While we have experienced pandemics in the past, none of them have ever happened in recent years, in this scale, especially during the digital age. This is the reason why most of us were thrown off our games.

However, there are companies that were faster than others to revise their standards and adapt to the situation. That’s what you want to emulate and apply to your own business. We’re seeing trends shifting towards pushing digital services to its absolute limits. We’re talking about virtual queuing systems, more AI integration into communications and customer services, and more.

Invest in Visibility

There are two factors that you need to consider in terms of visibility. There’s an online presence, of course, but you mustn’t forget offline visibility too. Let people know that your operations are still going with making the most out of outer decors such as sky dancers, billboards, and more.

Improve Social Media Presence

As for your online presence, you can make strides by utilizing social media. There are a lot of ways in order to improve the SEO of your website to gain more visitors but if you really want to ramp up your online reputation then you need to get your brand into the online hubs where your target demographic digitally hangs out. This way, you’ll be taking your brand to them instead of just waiting for them to stumble upon it on their own.

Look After Your Staff

Another huge factor that plays into your business’ reputation is the state of your employees. After all, a company that can take care of their employees well will certainly be able to meet the needs of their customers. Hence, make sure that your staff is well taken care of. Enforce an infectious disease control plan with safety and sanitation protocols included. Put up disinfection stations. Make sure that they comply with quarantine and social distancing requirements. Encourage remote working. And limit the number of your staff inside your establishment at any given time with shift changes.

Maintain Communication

The challenge, though, is maintaining communications especially if your employees are constantly changing shifts. You’ll find that your customers will be more anxious as well given the delays. Thus, it’s best to keep communication lines constantly open. This is also where AI integration can assist you in managing more basic queries and requests.

The Bottom Line: Risk Management

In the end, it will all boil down to your company’s risk management. You need to calculate the risks and potential issues that this crisis will bring your company. Assess the possible consequences. Strategize the needed steps. And make it happen.

Remember, the keys to keeping a positive reputation are to adapt quickly, market more fiercely, care deeply, and communicate more openly. By keeping the tips that we have shared with you in mind, we’re sure that your business will be able to sail through without much issue. Good luck!

Megan Jones Megan Jones is a communications manager at grizzlytarps.com. It has been 2 years since she became interested in PR, marketing and business reputation management and during those years she managed to gather a lot of knowledge which she is now actively promoting.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...