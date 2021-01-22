Top Tips for Writing Business Contracts

A business contract based on a handshake and promise is a recipe for chaos. If you are a business owner, it is crucial to have a well-written contract that reinforces your business arrangements and protects the business from unforeseen consequences. Read on for tips on how to write a business contract to ensure your business is protected.

1. Get it in writing

No matter how insignificant a business agreement may seem, have it in writing. Oral contracts can be easily forgotten or misinterpreted. A written contract that clearly spells out the obligations of each party is less risky. You can use free online tools to prepare your business contract template. It makes the process easier.

2. Be concise and consistent with defined terms

Any contract should be written in a language that both parties understand. If they speak different languages, then the document must be carefully and accurately translated into both languages.

You don’t have to be a legal expert to draft a business contract. However, each of the terms and conditions must be clearly and exhaustively stated. The terms should be consistent throughout the entire document. Simple deviations such as capitalization of words can significantly change the interpretation of the contract. In case of any changes, be sure to update the terms of your contract.

3. Keep it simple

Don’t complicate the language of the contract. The contract should be clear and straightforward to reduce the risk of legal action by preventing misunderstandings.

4. Understand the principles of contract law

Lawyers have to undertake a whole academic year studying the Law of Contract, reflecting the complexities that govern business contracts. Although you don’t have to undertake law school classes, basic knowledge of terms such as offers, acceptance, and consideration is required when drafting a business contract. You can quickly learn about these things online.

5. Hire a lawyer

Sometimes it is hard for non-lawyers to spot problems hidden in a contract. Hiring someone who has spent their entire career negotiating and analyzing contracts to review your draft adds a professional perspective to your contract. Lawyers can establish loopholes and ambiguities in contracts and are conversant with all the terminologies and laws in the industry.

6. Include payment details

Money is a major source of disagreements in many contracts. If you expect payments, you should specify if the money will be paid upfront or in installments. Payment methods should also be included. Remember to be as specific as possible in terms of the allocation of dividends and settling liabilities.

7. It should be confidential

A business contract should include a clause that binds both parties from revealing the agreement’s terms, trade secrets, and other shared business practices that might give your competitors an added advantage. The contract should also specify appropriate action that should be undertaken if the clause is broken.

Endnote

Drafting a business contract is required to protect your business from undesired consequences. However, its complexities require you to get every little detail right. The above tips provide a comprehensive guide on key points to look out for when writing a business contract.

