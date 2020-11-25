The 4 Most Reliable Trailers in Construction

Photo by ELEVATE from Pexels

Whether you’re moving, working on a construction project, or building a new home, it is imperative that you find a reliable trailer for the job. Furthermore, choosing the best trailer can simplify your work and make the whole process stress-free. Here are some of the most common, reliable trailers in construction.

Flatbed Trailer

A flatbed trailer is an open truck with no roof and no sides and is mostly used to transport building materials and industrial commodities. A flatbed trailer is considered very versatile because of its open nature, which allows for easy object loading and unloading.

Flatbeds are also highly secure. With chains, straps, and other sophisticated bindings, they secure loads from moving sideways. This makes them a common asset transportation choice for many companies.

Although flatbeds are considered flat, they actually bow slightly to provide proper support for heavier objects without breaking. The best thing is that the carriers allow for loading and unloading from either side of the equipment or multiple angles. Depending on your needs, preferences, and budget, you can choose to purchase a used tipper trailer or a brand new one.

Dry Van Trailer

A dry van trailer is a type of carrier that is fully enclosed to safeguard cargo from harmful weather elements and other possible damages. It’s made of a rectangular box above the wheels, best used on a raised dock to allow for easy loading and unloading.

Dry van trailers are often designed for loose freight, boxed, or palletized cargo. However, they are not temperature-controlled, and unlike the flatbed carriers, dry vans can’t carry heavy object loads. Some dry van models have liftgates to enable them to be used even from the ground level.

Step Deck Trailer

A step deck trailer also called a drop deck, is a type of commercial trailer used to carry taller loads. It incorporates two different carriers—the lower bed and the upper bed. The lower deck allows forklifts or other trailer loaders to access cargo easily from the ground.

The upper bed is of the same height level as a flatted. A step-deck trailer’s great benefit is the different deck levels that enable it to carry loads of any height levels.

Side-Kit Trailers

A side-kit trailer, also called a covered wagon, is a type of carrier with a series of stakes and panels, which turns a flatbed into a covered wagon. Side-kit trailers are often used to haul granular materials such as coal and powders and irregularly shaped materials that can’t fit a crate.

The wooden panels help cover and protect your cargo from the weather damaging elements. The side-kit design also allows for better loading and unloading of long and sizable irregular cargo. The most important part of the side-kit trailers is the removable covers and sidewalls, making it a flexible option.

Regardless of your size and type of cargo, one of the trailers mentioned above can meet your needs. Each type of trailer is designed to serve different purposes, so assess your transportation needs and choose the best trailer possible.

Royce Calvin Royce is as passionate about Internet Marketing as he is with his ever-present cup of Starbucks coffee.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...