Renting an RV for Your Business? Here are Some Facts You Should Know

Photo by Hanson Lu on Unsplash

Are you thinking of renting an RV for your business? Maybe to blog about your travels, or to film a particular camping trip and create a video series on your adventures. If yes, do not be in a hurry to book your business travel yet, as there are some things you need to know about RV rentals that will enable you to make the right decision. In this guide, we have compiled a list of facts about how to make the most of your business travel. Let’s jump in!

Why RV Rentals?

Have you ever wondered why you need to rent an RV for that long-awaited journey? Perhaps, you may be wondering what makes it special. RVing is one of the most enjoyable ways to experience the thrills and excitement a location has to offer, without restrictions.

This travel platform gives you the opportunity to change locations at will throughout your journey, unlike other travel options. Better still, you do not have to worry about where you will sleep or eat – everything is right in the comfort of an RV. And guess what? It is by far one of the most affordable forms of travel.

Where Can I Rent An RV?

Interestingly, there are companies that provide standard RV rental services, an example being Cruise America. On the other hand, many renters find peer-to-peer rental platforms more flexible and convenient for their travel needs. Companies such as Outdoorsy and RVshare provide such platforms.

With peer-to-peer RV rentals, renters can connect with owners to discuss available rental options and book vacations – learn more about these options here: https://www.thewanderingrv.com/rv-rental-companies/.

RV Rental Costs

Renting an RV is incomplete without finding out the cost. Having an ideal of rental costs will help you properly plan out your trip and get the best out of it. However, there are no clear-cut rental costs as there are several factors to consider, such as location, market, RV type and age, duration, and many more.

Nevertheless, here are some estimations that will give you an idea of what to expect when renting an RV from either the rental company (directly) or RV owners:

Class A RVs: $175 to $275 per night

Class B RVs: $100 to $200 per night

Class C RVs: $150 to $200 per night

Travel Trailer: $50 to $125 per night

Campervan: $100 to $175 per night

Fifth wheel: $100 to $200 per night

Toy Hauler: $100 to $200 per night

Pop up camper: $50 to $100 per night

These costs also vary from one RV rental company to another. When checking out RVs, compare features, prices, and other options to get the best deal.

Simple Easy Steps To Renting An RV

The RV rental process is easy and straightforward. You do not have to place calls to anyone. There are online platforms where renters can get quotes and book their travels. Here are some steps to follow:

Visit a rental site, like Outdoorsy and RVshare for peer-to-peer rental options and Cruise America for standard rental options. Enter your start and end location, alongside the travel duration.

Search based on categories like RV type, cost, amenities, pet friendliness, and many more. You can use the search filter to narrow down your search. Here is a tip: look for RVs with higher ratings, as they tend to make your journey more enjoyable.

Once you have found the ideal RV for your travel needs, click on the request button. During this period you will not be charged as it is still in hold for 10 minutes, which gives you the time to complete the remaining process.

Complete the payment process. It is as simple as that. You can enjoy your trip with your spouse, family, friends, and colleagues.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...