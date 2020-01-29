Controlling Business Expenses: Top Water Heater Maintenance Tips

As a business owner, it is important to control your costs, and one way is to ensure that your utilities such as water heater are running efficiently. But wait, did you know that poor maintenance can make your heater inefficient? Worse still, it won’t be able to deliver warm water for washing hands, or if your business offers it, warm baths for your employees? So, if you love your water heater, start with proper maintenance. With proper maintenance, you can be sure of efficiency, low energy costs, and durability. You don’t have to employ expensive measures when it comes to water heater maintenance. No. All you need is to practice the following simple tips and you will enjoy those warm showers for years to come. Keep reading!

Thermostat

Always, consider adjusting the thermostat to the 120 degrees mark. With this strategy, you would have saved up to 5 percent of energy costs from a 10 degrees adjustment. Even more, this will minimize the risks that are normally associated with scalding.

Positioning

Unless stated in the manual, consider maintaining two feet of clearance around the water heater. It will minimize the risks of accidents.

Sediments and Debris

Sediments and debris can negatively affect the performance of your bucket heater. So, don’t let them clog your water heater. Consider draining the water tank regularity—preferably twice a year. Start by turning off the cold supply of water. Then proceed to hook up the garden horse (it should be hooded to the main drain valve). From here you are required to run it into the bucket. Do this until the water turns clear. If you notice that the water is cloudy, consider opening the water supply. From here, proceed to stir up the sediments. Finally, drain the water heater tank again. With this strategy, you do away with sediments and debris. It also increases the efficiency of the water heater.

Leaks

Try to establish if the water heater has some leaks. Start by manually testing the temperature pressure based valve. To establish whether there are leaks, consider discharging this valve 2-3 times. Then observe keenly to see if the valve has got leaks.

Insulation

Efficiency is an important aspect of any water heater. Plus, insulation directly affects the efficiency of your water heater. So, don’t ignore your heater’s insulation system. If your unit is old, insulate it with a fiberglass jacket. It will significantly improve its efficiency. Also, consider insulating both cold and hot water-based pipes.

Settings

If you are moving away from your home, consider adjusting the thermostat to the vacation setting. It will reduce energy costs and avoid fire-related accidents.

Yearly Maintenance

If you want your water heater to run smoothly, you need to undertake regular maintenance—preferably every year. Follow the following tips when conducting annual maintenance for your water heater:

Locate Water Heater

The first step involves locating the water heater. Normally, a water heater is located in the garage. But if you cannot locate it, ask your technician to help you locate it. When locating your water heater, be careful. Remember, you are going to deal with gas and electricity. Even more, the hot water, as well as steam, can be dangerous. So take caution.

Determining if Your Heater Is Gas or Electric Operated

The next step involves determining if your water heater is gas or electric operated. You can ascertain this by looking at the tank. You will see warnings around the tank. Read the labels. They will clearly show you if your water heater is gas or electric operated. It’s important to carefully read the instructions on the tank. If you are not sure, please ask an expert to help you. Gas and electricity can be devastating.

Locating the Water Shutoff Valve

Then proceed to locate shut off, pressure, and amp valves. Also, try to locate the water drain valve. Located on the water heater’s top, the water shut off valve is circular in shape. On the other hand, the pressure release valve—which is situated at the top—comes with clear labeling. Also, you will see piping that that comes out of the hot water and enters the wall. This piping continues on the other side of the wall. Ensure that this piping isn’t obstructed. If you notice any obstruction, remove it. It will boost your heater’s overall performance. Look at the bottom—it has a water drain.

Turning Off Heating Source & Gather Supplies

Step four involves turning off the source as well as the gather supplies. This is where you start performing your annual maintenance. Here is how to proceed. First, turn off the gas leading to the water heater. And if its electricity, consider shutting off the circuit breaker. Remember to read the instructions carefully. This will not only save you energy (don’t heat the water you are about to drain) but also act as a safety measure. Also, remember to get a hose, bucket, and some gloves to protect your hand against steam and hot water.

Turning Off Water and Amp

Step five is all about turning off water and amp. It also involves attaching the hose to the water drain.

Turning On Water Drain and Amp

Finally, turn on the water drain and the amp. Then proceed to open the pressure release valve. The water should slowly drain from the horse. It will then stop. At first, the water will be dirty. But this shouldn’t worry you. This dirt comes from the sediments that had built up. So, let the dirt drain. It’s part of the maintenance routine. Then wait for a few minutes—typically account 39 minutes. This will allow all the water to get out.

Other Steps

Other steps include:

Turn on the water. This will flush all sediments and leave your tank clean

Refilling the tank

The Bottom-Line

If you love it, maintain it properly. So, don’t ignore the maintenance aspect of your water heater maintenance. Remember, efficiency is directly proportional to maintenance. So, get it wrong with your water maintenance, the mess up with the efficiency. Poor efficiency will lead to more energy-related costs. Plus, your unit might end up malfunctioning in a few years’ time. The above maintenance tips will help you take care of your water heater.

