Business Storage Onehunga: How Does This Help You Cut Down Costs?

Business storage solutions are highly recommended for both small and large businesses experiencing an increased demand for their products and services. You might find yourself short on space because of the rising volume of supplies, which can be especially true for home-based businesses as they face the challenge of limited inventory space.

It’s a good thing that business storage solutions are available, providing a cost-effective way to store goods, tools, and equipment required in running a business. Continue reading below for a detailed explanation of how business storage solutions can help you cut down costs.

No Need To Rush Renting A Commercial Property

Choosing a trusted company for business storage in Onehunga, if you are in Australia for example, can help you avail of a new space to accommodate your products. Self-storage containers make a great initial storage solution, which is cheaper than renting a warehouse or commercial property to store a high volume of goods.

If your business is still starting and you notice an increased number of orders or demand for your products, you can rent a storage unit in the meantime until you’re ready to rent a larger space. This means significant savings on the rental cost of a larger office or commercial space, most especially for business owners with a tight storage budget.

Provides Utmost Security

Safestore Containers explains that a reputable self-storage facility is highly secure. While self-storage units are designed to provide easy access, the business storage location must have a secure locking system in place, such as a security gate activated by a swipe card. This can give you peace of mind that your products are safe.

Here are the cost-saving advantages of storing your supplies in a highly secured storage facility:

Avoid dealing with burglary issues in unsecured storage locations, which can cause expensive losses.

Eliminate consumer complaints because of a lack of stock, incorrect items, or items not being received due to missing packages or items coming from an unsecured storage location.

Easily monitor people who gain access to your storage unit with log-in tracking for faster business transactions, which means more sales closed and orders processed because of up-to-date inventory.

Wide Array Of Storage Unit Sizes For Business Scalability

Storage units come in different sizes. A small storage unit is similar to a one-bedroom apartment (2.4m long x 1.5m wide x 2.4m high). On the other hand, a medium-sized storage unit can be converted into a one- or two-room unit (3m long x 2.4m wide x 2.4m high) at 7.2 square meters.

Large storage units are the same as a three- to four-bedroom house (6m long x 2.4m wide x 2.4m high) and can fit one car at 14.4 square meters. With varying sizes of storage containers, you can turn them into extension or remote office spaces depending on your business needs.

The following are the cost-saving benefits of a broad range of business storage options:

Easily scale your business by initially choosing a small storage unit and eventually availing of a large-sized storage unit based on your business projections. This way, you won’t be overwhelmed by renting a spacious unit right away.

Rent a storage unit according to a projected time frame. This saves you the trouble of having to settle for expensive, long-term storage contracts.

Utilize any storage unit for whatever storage style or purpose you want. This is in contrast with renting office spaces with strict rules that may lead to you renting another storage location, which is not practical and easy on the pocket.

Store Items In Good Condition

Reputable storage unit facilities are safe, secure, and organized. Waterproofing and other safety measures are strictly carried out to ensure all items you store in your unit are in their original condition when you first stored them. Renting a storage unit helps preserve your items until you need them.

Here’s how to further protect your items when using a storage unit:

Purchase a durable lock you can afford for added security.

Know the things that should not be put in a storage unit. Don’t keep volatile or flammable products that can cause a safety hazard like fires. Save money by keeping your unit free from hazardous materials.

Keep an updated inventory of all stored items by hanging or keeping a master list.

Avail indoor storage for added protection.

Never give your access key or code to anyone.

Make sure to get insurance for highly valued items to compensate for damages or losses in case they happen.

Conclusion

Business storage solutions, such as self-storage units, offer great savings because business owners don’t need to rent a large warehouse or office space right away. Also, entrepreneurs who have online businesses can benefit from cheaper rental rates in self-storage facilities than a space in a commercial building.

Royce Calvin

