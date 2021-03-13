Business Advantages of Hiring Freight Companies

Image by dakhlallah from Pixabay

One of the key elements of a business is the format of transportation support for the services provided. Owned park, hired freight company, or mixed ownership in a certain proportion – the development of the company depends on the right choice.

Freight companies are simply created to organize cargo transportation for the business of legal entities. Competent organization of transportation is achieved by a professional approach of qualified specialists and specifically targeted work specifics. By contacting such a company for services, you will receive a lot of advantages.

The main advantages of the services of a freight company

1. Full and modern rolling stock

The carrier, which introduces itself as freight companies, has its own fleet of trucks. For the delivery of your goods, there is always a car that will meet all modern standards and requirements that are set for the transportation industry today. Onboard, tarpaulin, all-metal, isothermal and refrigerated vans will be able to ensure the transportation of all cargo in accordance with their regulatory requirements. Such a rolling stock consists only of modern vehicles equipped with all the necessary additional devices and undergoing regular maintenance.

2. Competent efficient transport logistics

Organisation of freight transportation by a specialised company always takes place with the participation of qualified logistics specialists. Only with the help of professional personnel can you create the most optimal routes and show punctuality in terms of loading/unloading goods at specific addresses. This approach is part of the foundation for a successful business for all parties.

3. Qualified staff of professionals

Turning to a transport company for services, you get not only trucks that can deliver goods from one point to another, but also people who carry out and organise all the work. Only experienced drivers who have the proper categories and know how to find a way out in the most difficult situations. Dispatchers who monitor the safety of goods and guide them along the entire route, checking the delivery schedules. Freight forwarders, logistic experts, mentioned earlier, and other employees who are immediately ready to work for you.

4. Professional approach to service

Freight companies specialists show their clients a personal approach and proper service. You can be sure that all your requirements and wishes will be heard, as well as all the personal characteristics of your activity. Only individually built collaboration can bring the expected results. And if you need reporting and other documentation on cooperation, you can get it pretty quickly.

5. Additional services

In modern freight companies in Australia engaged in the transportation of goods, there are the following services: packaging, loading, rigging, storage in a warehouse. This greatly facilitates the entire process for the customer, minimizing their participation. In addition to compulsory insurance, you can order extended insurance (relevant when transporting equipment and fragile expensive goods on long-distance off-road).

6. Transparent and reasonable cost of services

Most transport companies operate at fixed rates per car, to which additional conditions for the provision of services are added. You can easily calculate the cost of any route of your cargo or ask the management to make a calculation. The cost of services is moderate and quite cost-effective. In most cases, this is much more profitable than contacting private traders with non-fixed prices or collecting your own car park.

Cons of owning your own fleet of vehicles

1. Long preparation stage.

First, you need to conduct a thorough analysis of the economic situation of the company, identify the basic needs of customers and determine the company’s capabilities.

Then, establish the type of cars that are needed to equip the vehicle fleet, calculate their number.

Decide in which regions of Australia the goods will be delivered, in what time frame. Based on the figures, calculate the number of employees who will provide the maintenance and operation of the vehicle fleet.

Think over the options for purchasing cars: buy, rent, lease.Prepare a business case for creating a fleet of vehicles, where you indicate the cost of maintenance, depreciation, direct payments, downtime, accidents, repairs, insurance, etc.

2. The complexity of the organization.

The company will need to organize transport facilities taking into account legal, technological, informational, and medical requirements. Think over the methods of informing employees and customers, create a unified fleet management center.

3. Expenses.

The company will increase its costs with the creation of a vehicle fleet. There will be expenses for operation, storage of vehicles, repairs, salaries of service personnel.

4. Losses.

The problem of idle runs and downtime of cars during a period of decreasing demand.

5. Frames.

Hiring professional staff with experience and knowledge in the field of cargo transportation and maintenance of machines is a problem. Companies often hire newcomers and train them, but there is no guarantee that there will be no staff turnover.

6. Range.

In order to ensure the delivery of various goods and cargoes, vehicles of different types must be in their own fleet. This is a large startup investment and a constant running cost in the process.

7. Maintenance.

This includes fuel, repairs, parking, insurance payments, employee rentals, policies and extensions.

Conclusion

All the above aspects are the main advantages when choosing a freight company for the business of legal entities. In fact, depending on the specifics of your activity, there will be much more of them, and after conducting a detailed analysis you will be able to see this for yourself.

