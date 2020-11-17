Benefits of Using a Supply Chain Risk Management Solution for your Business

Managing spend risk is a vital part of daily business operations. On the heels of the global recession, it becomes even more important than ever. In the past, risk (especially risk involving third, fourth, or fifth parties) is usually addressed in a fairly simple manner:

Some people within an organization look for specific risks related to the supply chain and vendors. While this typically works well for supply chain managers, it can be a daunting task. With new data constantly being produced and the state of the economy in flux, finding a risk management solution may be in order.

Properly addressing risk is important. Some software solutions help streamline the process, effectively providing everything you need to manage spending and risk easily across the entire operation. Let’s take a look at some of the benefits of using a software solution to help manage spend risk for your business:

Take quick action on supply chain disruptions

Unexpected supply chain interruption or disruption can occur at any time. Disruptions can be caused by anything from natural disasters, breaches, politics or (most commonly) financial issues related to the suppliers themselves. Overall, supply chain disruptions cost everyone money and cause problems with vendors across-the-board . Fortunately, software can help you keep track of vendors, suppliers and other pertinent information regarding these unfortunate events. This will allow you to mitigate or take quick action on ensuring you have the inventory or services you need in order to stay in operation when trouble strikes.

Control poor behavior from suppliers

It can be tempting to overlook negative interactions or “let things slide” a bit when it comes to suppliers. But the fact is that sometimes poor supplier behavior and performance can cause lingering problems with your business long after the relationship with the offending supplier is terminated. The key is to act on supplier issues right away using a combination of data and analytics. On a quantitative level, doing a thorough analysis of a supplier’s past performance can help determine whether to award them a high-profile contract or not as well as help enhance the relationship on a more qualitative level. This becomes especially important as you set up suppliers or assess new vendor contracts at your start up. Knowing this information is vital to prevent increased risk associated with poor supplier behavior and can help mitigate the problem of poor supplier performance in real-time.

Manage spend risk related to third parties

Spend risk can be monitored in a few ways, but none is more effective than collecting and analyzing data with software to gain collective supplier insights from across a wide array of third party risk information available in your database. This covers aspects of a company’s financial information, news related to them, any judicial/legal concerns and an aggregate list useful for screening potential suppliers. The software analyzes the data and assigns a comprehensive risk score to each supplier. Putting everything in one place allows procurement managers to effectively manage third party risk using a strategy that combines risk scores with insights into past behavior.

Use risk scoring to make real-time business decisions

The next step is to introduce the concept of risk scoring into your analytical routines. A risk score. Most businesses will only reassess the risk of their suppliers every so often. This could be every year or every few months. The software will automatically assess your supplier base and assign a risk score based on their performance, restricted party meaning and other potential risks signa risk score to the supplier. The risk score will let you seein control what the supplier is doing in real-time, effectively To keep an eye on things more consistently then using other methods. Some software will even give you suggestions or ideas for dealing with supplier issues such as putting spending on a hold when a particular supplier’s score/rating changes.

Conclusion

Ultimately, a risk management software solution will not only simplify your procurement flow, but it can also help you determine the best course of action for current and future supplier related issues. The ability to quickly and efficiently mitigate third-party risk situations is a valuable tool for everyone from the burgeoning startup to a fully established company. Data, scores, and a good quality software solution will energize your procurement strategies and foster good relationships with suppliers for a long time to come.

Royce Calvin Royce is as passionate about Internet Marketing as he is with his ever-present cup of Starbucks coffee.

