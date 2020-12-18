5 Tricks to Help You Hire the Best Business Translation Agency

Photo by Jopwell from Pexels

Part of running a successful home business is staying one step ahead of the competition. When it comes to small business marketing overseas, this means using the best translation agency to deliver your business translation needs. Here’s how to do so.

Why do small businesses need a translation agency?

There are numerous reasons why a successful home business might need a translation agency. Business translation can help the company to engage with new international customers and domestic customers who speak other languages. Translation agency Tomedes, for example, specializes in connecting businesses with foreign audiences through the provision of business translation services. These cover a wide range of specialisms in order to meet businesses’ multi-layered requirements. Selling goods overseas might initially feel like it’s all about website and marketing translation, but there’s also legal translation to factor in, product packaging translation, health and safety leaflet translation, and much more.

What is a business translator? A business translator is an expert linguist who is experienced at converting business-related documents into other languages. These could include anything from introductory letters or social media posts to marketing brochures and logistics contracts. The breadth of the work available means that you need to grill your translation agency carefully to ensure that your small business marketing needs will be met appropriately.

Why it’s so important to opt for the best business translation possible

The quality of your translations speaks volumes about your company and your level of attention to detail. With well-worded foreign language resources in hand, you can open up new business opportunities and enhance customer engagement levels. Importantly, you can also avoid the embarrassment and financial hit of mistranslations, which can be surprisingly troublesome for both your reputation and your wallet.

Using the best business translation agency gives you the chance to grab opportunities with both hands. Goldman Sachs projects US GDP will grow by 3.5% in the first quarter of 2021, with GDP returning to pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter. That growth should provide plenty of opportunities for businesses that are ready to grasp them.

Five tricks to ensure you hire the best business translation agency

How do I choose a translation business? Carefully! The translation agency you choose delivers your ‘voice’ in foreign markets, so it has to be spot on. Here are five tricks to help you hire the best translation agency:

1. Look for sector-specific experience, not just language skills

You need to ensure that the translation agency you’re using excels in terms of the language pair(s) that you need, but that’s just the start. Carefully assess their abilities in working with your specific business sector. The more closely aligned their business translation experience is with your operations, the better.

2. Use native speakers of the target language

Check that your translation agency uses native speakers of the target language, not the original language of a document. This helps to ensure a higher standard of translation.

3. Track down very specific reviews

Have your specific business translation requirements in mind when finding reviews of the agencies you are considering using. If, for example, it’s French translation that you need, seek out reviews that mention this. The same goes for legal translation, marketing translation and so forth. That way, you can assess how well the translation agency performs in relation to the specific services that you need.

It’s also well worth checking them out on the Better Business Bureau or your local equivalent service, to get a general feel for them.

4. Look for localization expertise

Cracking foreign markets with your successful home business is about more than just translation. You’ll also need to localize your documents to ensure that they fit with the cultural and practical norms of each market. Your website localization, for example, will include things like changing currencies, date formats and payment systems. You may also need to ensure your imagery is culturally appropriate.

5. Focus on design skills

Finally, ensure your small business marketing has maximum visual impact too. Business translation that uses poor design is unlikely to deliver the results you need. That’s why desktop publishing is an industry in its own right. However, you don’t have to fork out $23+ dollars per hour to get the design skills you need. Instead, seek out a translation agency that provides desktop publishing as part of its service delivery. Your designs will fit the copy beautifully and you’ll get them faster than if you used two separate services.

So there you have it. Five tricks to help you find the best business translation agency to make your small business marketing shine. There’s plenty to be gained over the coming year and using the right translation agency can maximize your chances of running a thriving, successful home business. So what are you waiting for?

