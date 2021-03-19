6 Strategies to Grow Your Real Estate Business

There’s no doubt that starting a real estate business can be a lucrative opportunity, but it can also be a fun and exciting career choice. Whether you choose to make it your top priority or to invest in real estate alongside your day job, it could be a great way to transform your finances.

Of course, knowing how to succeed as a business owner is critical to your long-term success. As well as familiarizing yourself with the real estate market, you’ll need to learn everything there is to know about running a profitable business. By doing so, you can enhance your company’s performance and generate a higher amount of revenue.

To get started, take a look at these six strategies to grow your real estate business now:

1. Diversify Your Portfolio

When people start investing in property, they often focus solely on residential houses. From flipping properties to buying and renting them out, residential houses can certainly be a great way to make a profit. However, there are other options to consider.

By broadening the scope of your operations, you can generate more profits, so it’s well worth considering investing in other types of properties. When you buy an Icon apartment, for example, you can enter the luxury real estate industry and benefit from purchasing a leasehold, rather than a freehold. As well as reducing the capital investment you’ll need, this leaves you with a great opportunity to make a monthly income, as well as growing your capital over time.

2. Consider Commercial Properties

Another way to diversify your portfolio is to incorporate commercial properties into the scope of your business. Many property investors overlook the potential of commercial properties but, in some ways, they’re easier to manage than residential buildings.

When you secure a commercial tenant, for example, they’re likely to stay in situ for longer than many residential tenants. This helps to create regular, reliable cash flow for your business, which is always important. Furthermore, it’s easier to predict the needs of a commercial tenant, which enables you to reduce maintenance costs when you retain the ownership rights of a property.

3. Start Developing Properties

As well as purchasing existing buildings and renting them out or selling them on for a profit, why not build your own? Using the profits from your business to segue into property development can be a savvy way to grow your real estate business. After all, the cost of buying land and building a property allows you to make a higher return than purchasing an existing structure.

Once the development is complete, you’ll be able to decide whether you want to sell the property outright or to retain ownership and lease it to a tenant. Depending on the amount of funding you have access to, you could decide to develop a single-family home, an apartment complex, a commercial plaza, or even a whole neighborhood of residential properties!

4. Increase Your Marketing

All businesses need effective marketing strategies in order to grow, so this should be a top priority if you want to take your real estate enterprise to the next level. Combining offline and online marketing is often the best way to market a business but, for real estate ventures, it’s certainly important to maintain offline marketing activities.

If your business is most active in a particular location or region, for example, you’ll want to gain the trust of residents and business owners in the area. This means using local offline marketing activities, as well as geographically targeted digital marketing campaigns. Similarly, local SEO can raise your company’s profile within a particular area and help to establish your firm as the go-to real estate company in your town or city.

5. Identify Your Goals

No matter what stage your real estate business is at now, it’s important to have specific goals in mind. Perhaps you want to double the size of your investment portfolio by the end of the financial year, increase your marketing ROI by 20% or increase your quarterly profits by 10%?

Whatever objectives you set for your business, make sure they’re SMART – Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Based. This will enable you to identify meaningful targets that will drive your business forward, while still ensuring that they’re attainable.

Businesses rarely go from start-ups to enterprises overnight, but over time, you can make the transition from a startup to a small business, before becoming recognized as a mid-sized, regional, then national firm. However, you’ll only be able to do this if you have clear goals and targets in mind.

6. Develop Your Personal Brand

As the owner of a real estate business, people will need to put their trust in you, as well as your company. When they’re buying, selling, or leasing property, customers and clients will be looking for a realtor that’s knowledgeable and trustworthy, so it’s vital to reflect these qualities.

Fortunately, it’s easier than ever to increase your profile when you focus on developing a personal brand. By becoming a thought leader, for example, you can showcase your expertise and become a well-known figure in your industry. This gives you added clout and helps to establish you as a property and real estate specialist.

Once you’ve decided which values you want to epitomize, start building your personal brand by actively seeking out speaking opportunities, networking both offline and online, sharing your knowledge with customers via eBooks and articles, and getting involved in community events. By doing so, you can raise your personal profile, represent your company and enhance your professional success.

Becoming a Successful Real Estate Entrepreneur

When you make real estate your professional passion, you have the opportunity to generate high profits and have fun while you’re doing so. Whether you spend your time helping people find their dream homes or restore neglected properties to their former glory, being a real estate entrepreneur offers a high degree of job satisfaction. In addition to this, growing your venture gives you the chance to maximize your profits and optimize your success.

Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

