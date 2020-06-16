3 Ways To Grow Your Home Business Fast

Running a business is difficult—if you’re already running one, you know this is an understatement. Whether your business is a Fortune 500 company, or you’re just starting out and your “coworkers” look more like succulents and a sturdy coffee mug, there are opportunities to grow at any size. As many businesses have moved to remote working now and even in the future, growing your home business means connecting digitally and making the most of your time online.

Here are three tips to grow your home business:

1. Maximize your time

When you’re running a business at home, boundaries often get blurred—including when you start and stop work—time is literally money. It’s important to capitalize on the time you spend working, which means making the tough choices about what you use your time doing. Don’t spend time on tasks that don’t serve your overall goal, which means not being afraid to outsource small tasks. Learn to make your resources work for you—including your time on social media.

2. Develop your social presence

Social media can be your best resource when growing your home business—as you build your brand and build your network. Your social presence is free advertising. The way to build an online presence is to truly connect with those you interact with. Webtalk is here to help you take back control of who you are online. Connecting to all of the popular social media sites, Webtalk allows you to organize and syndicate your shares more holistically. By providing a more robust profile through Webtalk, you can showcase what you want, to who you want, with permission-based profiles, and built-in pages to showcase your resume and media. With Webtalk Verify™️, you can build credibility with recommendations and referrals from your network.

3. Deepen your current connections and grow new connections

Building your client base can be easier than you think, when you use your resources. The key is to take care of your current clients and they will refer new clients. Webtalk was founded to be a 6-in-1 relationship manager—allowing you to seamlessly build and maintain personal and professional contacts, across a variety of social platforms. Webtalk makes it easier to keep personal and professional networks siloed, until you want them to cross—which in turn means you can spend more time curating the connections you have and encouraging them to grow into new potential connections and clients. Connect personally, professionally or both, with easy ways to separate your networks. You can add searchable tags, labels, notes and network values for your closest relationships and prospects. With this platform you can conduct lookups before, during or after meetings to find commonalities.

The Takeaway

Once you’ve built your home business, no matter the size, maintenance is key. And the most important form of maintenance is the one-to-one relationships you build along with the service you provide. With the time you save by easily posting through a variety of platforms, your personality—and therefore brand—can be showcased and used to build a steady clientele.

Running a business requires hard work and grit but in order to make a business thrive, you must always be on the lookout for new resources, and be willing to be strategic in your placements. With the new social platform, Webtalk, elevating your business has never been easier. Social media provides you an audience, and Webtalk helps you maximize your platforms to grow and support your home business. For more information and to learn how to sign up, click here.

