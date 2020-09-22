3 Keys to Sustainable Business Growth

Any business can have a good day, a good week, and even a good month. Yet, the best businesses –– the ones that thrive and grow for years at a time –– experience positive outcomes on a markedly consistent basis. Successful growth isn’t something that happens in bursts or once every few years. Rather, businesses that last are growing all of the time –– even in the midst of difficult economic conditions. Here, we’ll explore this subject further and list three keys to sustainable business growth:

Retention

Yes, customer acquisition is necessary for a business to grow. But without a strong customer retention rate, any gains will quickly be erased. Building up a loyalty customer base is very challenging. It requires excellent customer service, quality product implementation, and precise marketing. Without a steady stream of income from reliable sources, though, no business can realistically project long-term growth.

Note also that employee retention is almost as important as customer retention. Keeping your best team members happy and promoting them to new roles will facilitate any scaling efforts your company undertakes.

High Visibility

Great brands may not be bulletproof, but they are extremely advantageous all the same. Companies that have a high name-ID in their industry hold a huge edge over smaller, less well-known competitors. Branding is a process that can take years to produce meaningful results –– particularly in this digital age. Still, companies that market and advertise effectively will benefit in both the short and long term as a result. It may sound simple, but if a consumer hasn’t heard of your brand, they can’t possibly do business with you. SEO, paid advertising, and targeted marketing on social media can all help a business become more visible to potential leads. Ultimately, business leaders must be patient to allow these tactics to play out over time. (You can’t rush brand enhancement!)

New Product Development

Modern consumers have high standards. Not only do they want the products they buy to meet their expectations, but they want new features, new options, and new capabilities all the time. Regardless of your industry, improving your current product roster and adding to it effectively are both necessary to continued business growth. There’s a reason why Apple introduces a new iPhone every few months, after all. You have to give your audience a good reason to keep coming back –– otherwise, they won’t.

Conclusion

Whether your company manufactures standard cell culture dishes for use in laboratories, or your offer landscaping services, the principles of business growth remain the same across all fields. Keep these tips in mind as your business faces new challenges and encounters new opportunities. They’ll help you focus on what matters most.

