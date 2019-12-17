Can You Continue to Work After Receiving a Cancer Diagnosis?

Working can already be physically and mentally draining, but when you’ve just received a cancer diagnosis it can make you wonder if you can even continue working at all. In reality, whether you can work or not depends on a few factors.

The type of treatment you are receiving. For example, an alternative treatment for ovarian cancer could leave you able to work better than chemo treatments will.

The stage of your cancer.

The type of work you do.

Your overall health at the time of your diagnosis.

All of these factors will be taken into consideration by you and your doctor when determining if working through your treatments is the best course of action for you. Once you have cleared things through your doctor, you need to see how your place of employment can accommodate your new circumstances, though choosing to share your cancer diagnosis or not is entirely up to you.

Telling Your Supervisor and Coworkers

Explaining a cancer diagnosis to your supervisor and coworkers can be emotionally overwhelming. Your supervisor should treat your revelation in a calm and professional, yet friendly manner. They should also be able to help you with any special accommodations you might need such as moving your work station closer to the restroom or days off for treatments.

Talking to coworkers about the fact that you have cancer can be even tougher. They could react in different ways, from being sympathetic to being resentful that they have to take on extra duties and work extra days when you are sick or have your treatments. Some coworkers might ask intrusive questions, while others might try to avoid you.

It helps to sit down and work out a plan for how you’ll handle the reactions of others, and just how much you want to share.

A Few Tips for Working While Getting Treatment

It’s important to figure out a schedule that you can work with while having treatments. Below you can find a few tips that will hopefully help you during this trying time.

Plan Your Treatments

It is possible that you will need a bit of time to recover after your treatments. Plan your treatments around your needs, such as late in the day or right before the weekend begins, so that you have plenty of time to recover before you return to work.

Explore Working from Home

If your company allows it, working from home on the days that you aren’t feeling up to par can help with your recovery and give you the ability to still get your work done.

Ask for Help at Home

Getting help with chores at home from friends and family members can give you more energy to deal with work. You need to realize that you can’t do everything on your own during treatments. Ask for help when you need it; your close friends and family are there to help you in any way they can. You’d be surprised at how quickly they will jump at the chance to help.

Disability Insurance is an Option

Sometimes, even with the best-laid plans, help from your friends and family, and accommodations at work, it just isn’t feasible for you to try to work during treatments. If this is the case with you, talk to your HR office and see if you can apply for short-term or long-term disability. This way you can still make a living, but be able to concentrate on your treatments and fighting your cancer better.

These are just a few ways that you might be able to continue working after receiving a cancer diagnosis. Remember, getting clearance from your doctor first is key.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

