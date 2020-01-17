What Do Background Checks Show?

In today’s information era, background checks are commonly performed by employers that yearn to know about the people they’re investing in. By executing background checks, you can secure higher employee retention, hiring high-quality staff who fit with your company culture.

Adding employees to your presently constructed team presents business risks, which you can overcome by verifying information via a background check. Pre-employment screening makes the hiring decision easier for recruiters.

Whether you’re a recruiter or prospective employee, you can stay one step ahead of the curve if you’re aware of the information background checks show. There are many background check sites that can uncover a mass of information about any one individual.

So what can you expect from a background check? Let’s delve a little deeper and find out:

What Does a Background Check Show?

Well, it largely depends on the type of search you’re conducting. There are multiple sets of records and data to pull from. Generally speaking, a background check will bring up information like employment verification, identity verification, credit history, driver’s history, education, criminal records and more.

These can be used to form a profile on a candidate’s character while safeguarding your organization from harm. Let’s picture a hypothetical situation to bring clarity to the situation. Imagine a company onboarding a new staff member without performing a background check. The new employee is trained and integrates with the team, but down the line attempts to illicit sensitive information for personal gain.

A background check could have revealed a criminal history of similar behavior. However, as things stand, employee wellbeing would be in jeopardy, feelings of mistrust will cultivate and you will have lost time and resources in the process.

All of this could have been avoided by performing a simple background check. The potential for outcomes like this incentivizes recruiters to take preventive measures, rather than reacting once it’s too late.

Here are some of the most common background searches:

Identity and Social Security Verification

One of the first and arguably the most important step for an employer is to verify an employee’s identity. After all, can you imagine the repercussions of hiring someone with a fake identity?

Organizations search across extensive databases to uncover Social Security Administration records, for example looking at the Department of Homeland Security. A simple background check will indicate whether a Social Security number is valid, a foundation from which further searches can be executed.

Verification can be used to confirm your address, which can be cross-referenced with the information you provide to confirm the validity of your initial claim.

Credit Report

Credit reports are prepared by credit bureaus. Information can be collected upon request, drawn from various sources like credit card companies and other financial institutions. These distribute information to credit bureaus, who collate information on consumers for public records.

The categories of information which can be accessed by credit reporting agencies include:

Identifying Information

Credit Inquiries

Date of Birth and Address

Credit reports also contain a list of past financial institutions, credit inquiries, identifying retailers and other lenders that have requested a consumer credit report under similar circumstances.

It will reveal tradelines information, which shows the accounts you’ve established with other lenders. The searcher will uncover account information, the type of account in question, the account’s current balance, borrowing history and the loan amount or credit limit.

Credit reports may also show previous bankruptcies, unveiling warning signals on applicants who can’t be trusted in a particular role. If you’re an employee seeking a new job role, it helps to know the type of information an employer will find out about you, and how it might influence the hiring decision.

High levels of debt or excessive spending will indicate financial irresponsibility, so as an employer it’s handy knowing that this information will be revealed before executing your background check.

Criminal Records

This is a critical step for recruiters, where negligent hiring can lead to legal complications, especially when it’s deemed you should have run a background check in advance. A criminal background check will safeguard owners from legal liability. It’s important you discover the history of criminal convictions as a preventive measure, rather than putting staff in jeopardy by failing to find out more in advance.

When conducting a criminal check you’ll reveal the following information:

Misdemeanor convictions

Current pending charges

Acquitted charges

Dismissed charges

Felony convictions

