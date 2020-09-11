Top 5 Sites to Learn About Background Checks

The number of individuals and organizations using background check services is skyrocketing. Background checks are used to verify identity and see if someone has a criminal record. Financial, employment, and education records are commonly pulled up. Typically, employment checks are done when a candidate is approved or after they apply for a job.

An employer needs a person’s current address, Social Security number, date of birth, and consent to carry out a check. Background checks may include drug screening, driving records, and social media activity. Laws on background screening vary by state. This article will discuss the best sites to learn about checks. They are GoodHire, UnMask, Intelius, US Search, and HireRight.

1. GoodHire

Based in California, this provider has a user-friendly online portal offering pre-employment checks. They provide quotes and packages and have been recognized for their outstanding customer service.

2. HireRight

Another top background screening provider, HireRight offers services in 20 languages and over 240 countries. The platform also features several integrations for current online recruiting applications.

3. UnMask.com

Unmask.com offers access to contact information such as social media, email addresses, mailing addresses, and phone numbers. If you’re interested in running a criminal background check, you will be able to view information about felonies, arrests, warrants, misdemeanors, mugshots, and convictions, among other things. As for financial information, the site will provide access to court records, including data on liens, evictions, bankruptcies, judgments, and UCC filings.

There are many feasible reasons to use this site. Through a background check, you can confirm certificates, educational degrees, and other information on a job candidate’s resume. Social media and dating sites have become the most common way for people to meet. The information you can obtain through personal history and background checks will make you feel reassured about meeting someone.

4. Intelius

This site offers in-depth background check reports, including information about marriages, email accounts, and phone numbers. The site reports quite a lot of basic data, which a background check should include, such as addresses, rulings, relatives, criminal history, assets, and bankruptcies. No matter what area you’re interested in, Intelius will cover it.

This site’s reports are conveniently formatted and easy to read. Unfortunately, the data is not in chronological order. Depending on your reasons for requesting the report, this might be a problem for you. The site is above average when it comes to accuracy. It’s possible to access background check data directly without add-ons. However, the data isn’t current 100% of the time.

When you obtain a report from this provider, they will sign you up for a subscription service automatically. Additional information could cost you extra. If you don’t want to pay additional charges, cancel the automatic subscription before the trial period ends.

5. US Search

Our final choice’s useful search tools, accurate background check data, and affordable packages make it highly valuable. The reports are very accurate, particularly in the areas of assets, addresses, and criminal records. Generally, the site won’t retrieve many email address results, although that can depend on the subject. Few other sites in this category are able to reveal those it does find, so this is definitely a strong suit. The report data is mostly current. Findings are sparse in the marriage record section.

It’s not difficult to find the individual you’re searching for. However, it’s best to add states, cities, middle names, and any other information you may have to limit results. If your subject has a common name, you’ll find this especially helpful. This is regardless of the site you’re using.

Conclusion

Employers can’t be blamed for wanting to consider employees’ and candidates’ backgrounds. Some companies need information about a person’s medical history, financial history, social media use, education, work history, or criminal record.

It’s not illegal to ask for a background check or ask questions about a candidate’s background with the exception of certain restrictions involving genetic and medical information. On the other hand, we learn that it’s illegal to check employees or job candidates’ backgrounds when you’ve based that decision on their gender, race, ethnicity, disability, religion, age, or national origin. For instance, it would be discriminatory to ask only African Americans about their criminal or financial history.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

a WordPress rating system

GD Star Rating

a WordPress rating system