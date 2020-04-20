Time Tracking Employees the Easy Way

How many employees, contractors or part-time staff are employed in your business? Does your business service clients on many varied and diverse sites? If so, managing their time and production efficiency is most likely time-consuming. Transferring manual time recording to a payroll spreadsheet is time-consuming and expensive.

If this strikes a chord, you are not alone. Small and medium-sized businesses across the United States battle employee time management issues. But the tide is turning. Time tracking with manual systems is difficult to manage. Time tracking employees by manual systems is now a thing of the past.

The Internet and mobile communications have changed the way we do things. Digital tracking is available now and in the future. No longer will you be required to keep paper records. No longer will you be wasting resources in administration tasks. Simply put, a time tracking app will save on the most valuable of resources – time and money.

How does it work?

A time tracker app frees up management time. Employees and other stakeholders record start and stop times on their mobile phones. Employee work time is recorded accurately in real-time. When an employee stops for a break, he or she records the times.

When overtime is required to complete a job, time recording continues. As an employer, you are responsible for ensuring employees follow labor laws. Time parameters can be set individually for each employee.

How do I know employees are on-site?

Timekeeping apps that use GPS geofencing ensure employees are where they should be. If an employee clocks in but isn’t at a specific location when he or she does so, the app will record this event.

For example, an hourly app for small business removes the need for constant management supervision. The responsibility for accurate timekeeping is conferred on the employee; however, it is not a replacement for the management of employees. The employee records their times and their location during their working hours. Managing teams of employees, especially on multiple sites is now streamlined. Spot checks are no longer required. Management is able to track employees remotely.

The advantages of a time tracking software

Manual timekeeping requires employees to complete timesheets by hand. Timesheets needed to be handed in at least once a week. Payroll staff then had to reconcile hours worked against hours billed. It would not be uncommon for errors to occur when transferring records. Such errors added cost to the process.

Time tracking apps remove the potential for error. Accuracy of time tracking ensures payroll and admin staff are efficient with their time. The time saved can be spent on other business-critical activities.

A time tracker app that has payroll tax capability will ensure the accuracy of deductions. Removing such potential for errors will keep the IRS happy. Additionally, customers will be re-assured that they are not overbilled.

A time tracking app simplifies the time management of employees. It will simplify payroll activity and also tax returns for the IRS. Manual timekeeping systems are inefficient and belong in the past. The future is digital; the future of timekeeping for businesses is digital.

