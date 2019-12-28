Millennials in the Workplace: What Do They Need in the Office?

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

The different generations, from Baby Boomers to Gen Y have been in the news a lot lately, especially when it comes to getting along in the workplace. The tension can cause quite a few problems for business owners and managers alike.

While you can find tons of articles on the internet aimed towards dealing with millennials in the workplace, there are a few things that they must have available in their offices. In this blog, you can find a few of them.

Mobile Communication

Beyond offering team members mobile phones for work, companies have to find a way to support the mobile communication strengths of the millennial generation. Remember, this generation has grown up with electronics in hand. Tablets, laptops, smartphones, tweeting, IM-ing, and Instagramming are what they know. If you play to those strengths you’ll get a whole lot more out of your Gen Y workers.

Take the time to invest in the work and productivity apps this generation of workers needs, from Slack to Skype and they will be much more successful in a professional environment.

Team Building and Happy Hours

Since this generation spends so much time in the virtual world, it can be hard for them to connect outside of that world as well. While gathering around the filtered water dispenser can help them catch up on office gossip, they need much more than that to keep them social.

Happy hours and team building activities can do a lot to get this generation out and social. There are many team building activities, from escape rooms to party ideas, that you can employ and that will help build morale and connection among your employees. Make sure that the team building activities you choose are something that will keep this generation’s interest while simultaneously teaching them to work as a team.

Flexible Collaboration

For a member of generation Y to be able to do their best work, you aren’t going to be able to promote their productivity with the same cubicles and environment their parents and grandparents were okay with. They need flexible collaboration to be productive. Below you can find a few ways to make that possible.

Create an open office space

Provide work stations that have stand-and-sit desks, so they can be adjusted throughout the workday

Use dual monitor arms to connect laptops

Provide wrist rests to prevent injury

Provide wireless chargers and headsets that are wireless to each employee for their chosen communication styles

If you want to get the most out of your workforce of millennials, you should provide the above so that flexible collaboration is possible at all times. The days of tight back-to-back cubicles and a cluttered workspace are long gone. You need to adapt to your office because the millennials are the future of the workforce.

Comfort Items that are Green

Gen Y is more into being green and eco-friendly than past generations and these are important values to them in the workplace as well. They will be more comfortable if your office is doing everything it can to reduce your carbon footprint on the planet.

In your conference rooms, make sure to provide whiteboards and all of the normal office supplies, but you will also want to include comfortable seating, ping-pong tables, and coffee so that they can become amped the way they need to be so they can head into any conference and come out a winner.

These are just a few of the top office must-haves for millennials. It’s best to try to comply if you want your business to succeed, as the millennials are here to stay for the foreseeable future, at least until the next generation of workers comes along.

