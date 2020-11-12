Is Your Internal Communication Strategy Lacking? Here Are the Best Practices to Use

Internal communication is an integral element of any business. Now you might already place a strong emphasis on communicating with customers – as you should – but don’t overlook the need to do the same with your own employees.

If you maximize your internal communication strategy and connect correctly with your staff, this will help boost employee engagement, encouragement, and cultural alignment. Trying to upgrade your internal communication efforts, however, can be a daunting task.

This is where this guide will help. Below are several key tips when it comes to internal communications best practices.

Ensure employees are on board

If you want your internal communications strategy to be a success, there’s one aspect that needs to be in place before all others: your employees being on board. They need to be aware of the importance of internal communication and why it is necessary for the overall success of your company.

This starts by ensuring those in leadership positions are sold on the benefits of internal communications. They need to be engaged with the entire process, and this helps with filtering the strategy down to other employees, and Simpplr has an informative guide for this.

Collaboration between departments is essential

Internal communications are focused on linking all employees together. Even though this is obvious, it’s all too easy for departments to become separate from each other. To stop this from happening, you must establish a culture where all departments collaborate and are singing from the same hymn sheet.

Incorporate the right technology

Technology plays a big part in how a company functions. The same is also true when it comes to your internal communication strategy.

If you incorporate the right tools, it can make life a whole lot easier where employees and departments can communicate together with ease. Along with utilizing multi-faceted messaging platforms, consider using a project management system. Also, don’t ignore the positive impact of using a company blog to share news, pitch ideas, and share expert knowledge.

Make use of videos

The previous point talked about how useful it is to incorporate blog posts to share information. However, there is one other method which is proven to be even more effective: video.

Visual content like video is known for being more interesting to watch, as well as being easier to consume and more likely to stick with viewers compared to reading a block of text. Plus you don’t have to spend much time or money in producing videos your employees will love.

Measure the results

Your employees seem committed to the cause. You have the best technology in place, and those videos are producing the engagement you desired. Your work is done, right? Sadly, the answer is a big fat ‘No’.

There is no stopping with your strategy. You have to measure results and fine-tune what you’re doing continually. To do this, ensure you conduct regular employee engagement surveys. Also, track other metrics like company feedback and email readership. With this type of information, you’ll be able to find out if you have any gaps that need to be patched up with your internal communication plan.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...