Health Care Benefits You Can Get For Your Employees

If you are debating what you can offer your employees in terms of Canadian healthcare, then you need to know and understand all of the benefits that can be offered. Health benefits are vital for numerous reasons. First, you want your employees to be healthy and to get the care that they need. Second, you want to be able to offer them everything that you can in order to ensure that they are provided for. Third, you will be able to retain and attract quality employees when you have a comprehensive and extensive health care package to offer them.

What Benefits Does Health Care Offer?

Health care benefits can include a myriad of things under the employee ‘benefits’ umbrella. This can include healthcare insurance for employees and families of employees. These are typically offered by the employer and are usually paid for by both the employer and the employee. As an employer, you are required to offer healthcare benefits as per Canadian law.

Another benefit that an employer must offer that doesn’t necessarily fall under the healthcare portion is a pension plan. A pension plan is also required by law and is something that is paid into by both the employer and the employee. Employers also have to have insurance coverage that covers anything that can happen in the workplace in terms of accidents or incidents that may cause harm or injury to an employee.

These are all of the benefits that are required by law. Of course, there are numerous electives that an employer can choose to offer their employees.

Additional Benefits

The more benefits that you choose to offer your employees then the more attractive your company will look when trying to find new and talented employees for your company. This is also a great way to retain your current employees at the same time. The more perks for employees the better. Listed here are several added benefits that you can choose to offer your employees as well:

1. Retirement Benefits

Giving your employees more retirement benefits is definitely an attractive perk in a compensation package.

2. Benefits Upon Termination

You can also choose to offer a layoff package or additional compensation for termination.

3. Disability Benefits

These benefits can include any type of disability, accidents or illness.

4. Medical and Drug Benefits

You can also include additional medical benefits in your healthcare package as well as drug benefits in order to obtain any prescriptions needed.

5. Dental Benefits

When offering benefits, it is of utter importance to offer dental benefits. For these reasons and many more, offering a wide array of health benefits is beneficial to both your company and your employees. Dental benefits are ones that need to be included in every package.

6. Vision Benefits

For the same reasons that you’ll want to offer dental benefits, then you’ll also want to go with vision benefits. These can include anything from yearly eye exams to a certain percentage contributed to glasses or contact lenses.

7. Life Insurance

You can also choose to add life insurance benefits to your benefits package for your employees. This can include two different types of life insurance as well as additional benefits if the employee wants to pay more into the plan.

8. Added Education Or Additional Training

When adding extra benefits like training throughout the year or reimbursements for education and higher education then it shows your employees that you care about their advancement within the company. This is a very attractive benefit to offer employees.

9. Flexible Work Environment

Offering work environments that are flexible around families and employees who want longer weekends are very attractive to your employees and will help you retain your employees. This can include more flexibility for working from home as well as longer days during the week in order to have additional days off or three-day weekends.

10. Daycare Options

Finally, adding a daycare option or a reimbursement for families with children who need daycare is another attractive offering that you can include within your compensation package. This can be a set amount given to all employees in terms of family care or other similar options. You can also include this under a wellness umbrella in order to include everyone that doesn’t have children as well, which can include gym memberships and other wellness modalities.

