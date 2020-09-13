COVID-19: The Urgency to Get a Police Check when Hiring During this Pandemic

It’s the year of the pandemic and the threat of Covid-19 has forced us to change our lives and the ways we used to do many things. Should this apply to hiring procedures, too? Are there any reasons to throw carefully crafted recruiting strategies out the window because some sectors are in dire need of personnel? Most certainly not. Just because we’re faced with a largely unknown threat doesn’t mean we should ignore more mundane threats, like hiring a past offender and risking the welfare of the entire organization.

Sectors with higher personnel needs during the pandemic

While millions of people have lost their jobs following the lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, there are sectors where the activity is booming and there’s been a sharp increase in personnel.

There’s, of course, the overwhelmed healthcare sector faced with a constant demand for new employees to alleviate the burden and this does not refer only to doctors and nurses.

Another sector that has seen a boom in activity is e-commerce, as many brick-and-mortar stores were forced to close and, anyway, many people would much rather do their shopping from the safety of their homes.

Other sectors where there has been a marked increase in demand for new personnel are delivery services, online education, technology and even some sectors of the manufacturing industries.

Should you skip regular background checks?

When you need to hire many people fast, it’s normal to try and cut the red-tape and make the process smoother. However, this should not mean lowering your standards and hiring people without proper qualifications and background checks, as any bad hire might end up affecting the whole organization. When you hire someone with one or more convictions on their record, you risk destabilizing your company. Rushing to hire a person who might be hiding fraud or theft convictions could cause substantial financial losses to the business if that individual sees your haste as an opportunity to use one of their old schemes.

No one should use the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to let their guard down and allow convicted sex offenders or people with a drug problem in the organisation. Think of the effect on your employees’ morale should such a person be hired.

How to do a police check in the times of the pandemic

There’s no reason to forego proper background checks as it’s very easy and totally safe to order a police check. With police stations curtailing their activities with the general public, many Australian companies have taken to ordering criminal history checks like an Australian federal police check for prospective employees using accredited online Australian agencies. Such police check providers have access to the police databases all over the country, so any offense committed by the candidate will eventually show up in the police check certificate. Using an online agency for background checks is an emerging trend especially because HR departments are surprised to discover such procedures are totally hassle-free, there’s no paperwork to deal with and the report is sent back by email in a couple of days.

